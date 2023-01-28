Courtney Duncan's 2022 campaign was derailed by injury. Photo / Photosport

Courtney Duncan expects to be back at full fitness in time to start her quest for a fourth world motocross crown in March after injury ruined her 2022 campaign.

The Otago-based rider broke her collarbone during free practice at the second round of the world championships last year in Portugal. A quick X-ray at the track showed a broken collarbone, and while she lined up for the first race, FIM rules forced her to withdraw from the weekend.

Duncan returned for last season’s final two rounds, winning three races and placing second in the fourth. But the four races she missed while injured in the 10-race season meant she finished seventh overall, after winning the world title the previous three years.

“I’ve had the plate taken out my collarbone a while ago and have recovered from that,” Duncan told the Herald.

“Things are pretty good, and it was good to get back to Europe and win the last couple of races [last year].

“The off-season is so long, so it was nice to finish the season on a high. It was bittersweet not being able to do the whole season and missing another title.

“I’m still young, so plenty of time yet.”

Duncan, who turned 27 on Thursday, is focusing on returning to Europe for her 2023 campaign.

“I’m back overseas in March and will stay there for the first four rounds [Italy, Switzerland, Spain and France from March to May], then come back and go back for the last two [Netherlands and Turkey in August-September].

“I’m building up slowly since having my plate taken out [and] will be at full fitness by March. "

Her build-up started in October when she contested the New Zealand Veterans and Women’s Motocross Championships and most recently the King of the Mountain Motocross earlier this year.

She had a fun day out with Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen.

“I’ve been mates with him [van Gisbergen] for a few years and I told him I was going to the Woodhill track. He was up there for a few weeks, so I tagged along for a day. He’s pretty good with anything with wheels.

“It has been good to be back home after so many disruptions the last few years,” said Duncan.

Her team, Dixon Racing, is the same as the past five years and she will remain riding a Kawasaki. There are no great changes to her machinery this season, so getting back up to speed shouldn’t take long.

Not having to develop a new bike and assorted components is a bonus, as the category is growing quickly.

“Everything is pretty much the same with the machinery, same bike, same engine and same parts.

“Most of the tracks in Europe are the same as before, and this year, we have a round in France, which is really exciting, as I haven’t been there for a while, so I’m really looking forward to that one.

“Women in sport in general is growing and it’s not just in my sport of motocross. The gates [grids] are getting more numbers, more talent with more depth. It’s awesome to see it growing and it keeps you on your toes and forces you to look at different ways to be better as well.

“You can’t come through the field as easily and quickly as you could in the past. There’s much more talent at each race now. It’s good.”