Motorsport: Bernie Ecclestone tips Lewis Hamilton to quit Formula 1 following championship-deciding controversy

Lewis Hamilton. Photo / Getty Images

Former Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has cast doubt over the future of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton following the fallout of how the 2021 title was decided.

The Mercedes driver found himself on the wrong side of a controversial decision in the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi earlier this month, seeing him lose the Drivers' Championship to Red Bull's Max Verstappen on the final lap of the race.

Hamilton held the lead from Verstappen with five laps remaining, when a safety car came onto the track following a race-ending crash for Williams driver Nicholas Latifi. Hamilton and Verstappen sat first and second at the time of the crash, but with a number of lapped drivers between them.

Initially, it appeared the lapped drivers would not be allowed to pass the safety car and would remain in front of Verstappen should the racing resume, however that wasn't the case. The lapped drivers were allowed to do so, which saw Verstappen move right onto the back wheel of Hamilton and, when the race resumed with one lap to go, put his fresher tyres to use to pass his British counterpart and claim his first Drivers' Championship.

It was a decision the Mercedes team did not take well, and speaking to Swiss outlet Blick, Ecclestone said he had a revealing conversation with Hamilton's father following the events.

Bernie Ecclestone. Photo / Photosport

"I don't think he is coming back, I think he will not race next year," Ecclestone said of Hamilton.

"His disappointment in Abu Dhabi was too great, and I understand him.

"Now, tied for seven titles with Michael Schumacher, it is the perfect time for him to fulfil his dream and be a fashion entrepreneur."

Hamilton himself has not commented on his future and is contracted to drive for Mercedes again in the 2022 season, with new teammate George Russell joining from Williams as long-time Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas departs to join the Alfa Romeo team.

The 2022 F1 season starts in Bahrain in March, and Ecclestone thinks if Hamilton does return to the track to attempt to reclaim the world title, he may struggle to continue his recent domination of the sport while also casting doubt over how successfully Russell would work alongside Hamilton.

"Lewis could only lose in 2022," Ecclestone said. "Who knows how the new cars will reposition the field? With George Russell he would have an ambitious teammate, of whom I am not as convinced as many experts, by the way.

"And then we don't forget about Verstappen. With him, Hamilton has finally found an equal opponent after many years."