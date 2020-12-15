MMA: Israel Adesanya's quarantine suggestion for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Israel Adesanya, UFC middleweight champion. Photo / Michael Craig

UFC star Israel Adesanya has suggested therapists should be assigned to managed isolation and quarantine hotels due to the mental pressure the two week stay puts on people.

The Halberg winner and UFC middleweight champion is currently in his second stay in isolation. He posted a message for prime minister Jacinda Ardern on Instagram of his concerns for fellow people in quarantine calling the hotels a 'fancy prison'.

"Just an idea I had after yarning with some staff and some guests at these quarantine hotels. It'll pay to have an assigned counsellor or therapist at each of these spots. Some people don't cope well with being locked away and only having an hour a day outside to catch some rays. Some people aren't built like us and are feeling their health decline mentally.

"These places feel like a fancy prison, I'd know...this is my second lag lol.

Yea just a thought, cuz I'm really outchea on the frontlines y'know. Great job dealing with this covid s***. Keep up the good work," he ended his message.