MMA: Israel Adesanya on quarantine struggles

UFC star Israel Adesanya has called managed isolation a 'fancy prison' as he does his second time in quarantine after returning in the country.

The Halberg winner and UFC middleweight champion posted a message for prime minister Jacinda Ardern on Instagram of his concerns for fellow people in quarantine around mental health.

"Just an idea I had after yarning with some staff and some guests at these quarantine hotels. It'll pay to have an assigned counsellor or therapist at each of these spots. Some people don't cope well with being locked away and only having an hour a day outside to catch some rays. Some people aren't built like us and are feeling their health decline mentally.

"These places feel like a fancy prison, I'd know...this is my second lag lol.

Yea just a thought, cuz I'm really outchea on the frontlines y'know. Great job dealing with this covid s***. Keep up the good work," he ended his message.

In a statement, a Managed Isolation and Quarantine spokesperson said returnees can talk to trained counsellors on the phone.

"Being in managed isolation is challenging, especially during the festive season when many returnees will be apart from whānau and loved ones. We will be reminding returnees that information and tools are available to help them feel supported to get through isolation. Their first point of contact is the on-site health staff," the statement said.

"When returnees arrive at a Managed Isolation or Quarantine facility they have a health and wellbeing assessment carried out by health professionals on site, which includes questions about mental health and wellbeing. They receive clear guidance on protecting their own and others' health and wellbeing during their stay in managed isolation facilities. This is communicated to them verbally and is reinforced in their Welcome Pack and throughout their stay.

"The Welcome Pack is a booklet, that among other things, contains key information about mental health and wellbeing resources including online therapeutic tools and a service where returnees can speak with trained counsellors on the phone. The Welcome Pack can be viewed here and is available in 20 languages.

"This is followed by daily health checks carried out in person or on the phone. These are led by the on-site health team. Nurses are available 24/7 at the facilities to support returnees and help them access care.

"If returnees have any concerns for their health and wellbeing, it is important for them to talk with a health professional. Their first point of contact is the on-site nurse or health staff.

If a returnee feels they are not getting enough information throughout their stay we encourage them to raise their concerns with the facility. Alternatively, if a returnee feels their expectations are not being met, they can raise the issue by using the Complaints Form on the MIQ website."