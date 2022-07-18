The MMA world is in shock after a fighter in India died after he was floored by a brutal punch. Photo / Twitter

A police investigation has been launched following the death of an MMA fighter during a kickboxing match in India.

Nickhil Suresh died last Wednesday at the age of 23 after getting knocked out during his fight at the Rapid Fitness Gym in Jnanabharati four days earlier.

Footage of the fight, which was organised by K-1 Kickboxing Association of Karnataka as part of the K-1 Kickboxing Championship, shows Suresh collapse to the ground after being punched by a powerful right hook.

The referee then called the fight off as Suresh lay motionless on the canvas.

Suresh was rushed to hospital where he died four days later.

Following his death, Suresh's father lodged a complaint with police, accusing organisers of negligence.

"Medical facility was not available at the place of the incident, nor was there an ambulance. There were many lapses while shifting my son to the hospital," Suresh told the Times of India.

"Even after my son's death, the organiser Naveen Ravishankar did not contact us and has switched off his mobile phone."

According to Times of India, police visited the venue on Friday, with a source telling the outlet: "The spot inspection will play a vital role in proving or disproving negligence charges involving the organisers, as claimed by Nikhil's father."

Event organiser Naveen Ravishankar is still missing, police say.

Promising fighter Nikhil Suresh died at the age of 23. Photo / Facebook

Suresh's coach Vikram Nagaraj described him as a "beautiful soul" in an emotional tribute.

"With profound sadness, I shoulder the burden of breaking the terrible news that we all dreaded.

"My boy Nikhil decided to hang his gloves today.

"His beautiful soul left us behind after a hard-fought battle in the early hours of today in spite of the best medical attention.

"He will be etched eternally on our hearts and memories. I am shattered beyond words by my loss.

"Today I have lost a son. We pray almighty to give us all enough strength to bear the unbearable. My deepest condolences."

Suresh was tipped as the next big thing in Indian MMA, and recently participated in the 6th Open MMA Championship in Karnataka after competing in the MMA India Nationals in Madhya Pradesh.