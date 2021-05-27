MLB: Is this the worst baseball play of all time?

Is this the worst baseball play ever? Video / MBL

The Pittsburgh Pirates may be responsible for possibly the worst baseball play of all time in their loss to the Chicago Cubs.

The Pirates, who were hoping to avoid a sixth straight loss in the MLB, were 1-0 down in the third inning when one of the craziest plays you'll ever see unfolded.

With a runner on second, Cubs shortstop hit what looked like a routine groundball to Pirates third baseman Erik Gonzalez.

Gonzalez collected the ball cleanly and threw it to first baseman Will Craig.

The throw was slightly off target and took Craig off the bag, but there were no excuses for what happened next.

El Mago magic!



Have you ever seen anything like this?! pic.twitter.com/aHQs6eAxCG — MLB (@MLB) May 27, 2021

For some reason, Craig decided to try and tag Baez instead of simply stepping on first base.

Recognising this, Baez started running back toward home plate, buying some time for the runner on second to sprint home to score.

Craig realises this too late and tries to throw home but the runner was safe, and the Pirates go down 2-0.

Even worse, Baez, who was never tagged, then sprints towards first base with no Pirates player covering the base.

The throw is eventually off target and Baez manages to make his way to second.

What made the whole thing even dumber was the fact that there were two outs, meaning all Craig needed to do was step on first base to end the inning and none of this would've happened.

To add salt into the wounds, the Cubs dugout showed no mercy after the play, with members of the team bursting out into cheers and laughter.

Slate sports writer Dan Kois called it "the absolute worst play I've ever seen in a baseball game".

Fans on social media echoed similar sentiments, with one saying "kick the Pirates out of the league".

"This may go down as one of the most boneheaded plays I've ever seen," said another fan.

The Pirates ended up losing 5-3.

pic.twitter.com/kFfScV9JQN — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) May 27, 2021

Based on that play, I think you could convince someone watching their first baseball game that those were actual pirates playing the infield.



Like marauders of the high seas who just docked at the park. — Jason Benetti (@jasonbenetti) May 27, 2021