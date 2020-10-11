Mitre 10 Cup rugby: Tasman ease past Bay of Plenty to go top of Premiership

Tasman player Mark Telea. Photo / Photosport

The Tasman Mako know the importance of depth.

While they lost key members of their squad to the All Blacks ahead of the first Bledisloe Cup test, the province hasn't struggled to fill those holes.

In fact, a number of those players had starring roles in the Mako's 33-7 win over Bay of Plenty, lifting Tasman back to the top of the Premiership table.

Tighthead prop Sam Matenga, who got an opportunity in the starting side with Tyrel Lomax released to the All Blacks, was strong in the front row, while Mark Telea, enjoying time in the starting side with Sevu Reece with the All Blacks, made his presence felt on the right wing.

It was left wing Leicester Fainga'anuku who had the biggest impact on the game, showing his speed and skill with ball in hand to trouble the Bay of Plenty defence throughout the contest and cross the line twice.

Tasman made a fast start with Fainga'anuku opening the scoring after six minutes. It was a tightly contested battle throughout the remainder of the first half, with no more points scored until Telea crossed in the 38th minute. Regan Ware hit back almost immediately for Bay of Plenty, closing the gap to 12-7 at the break.

From there, it was all Tasman. Shaking off last weekend's defeat to the hands of North Harbour, the Mako ran in three unanswered tries in the second half to coast away to a 26-point win.

Elsewhere, Northland survived a late yellow card to Kara Pryor to hold on for an 18-14 win over a resurgent Southland side. Northland ran out to an 11-point lead in the

opening 21 minutes, but with Tony Lamborn crossing the stripe late in the first half there were only four points separating the teams at the half.

Southland took the lead early in the second half with a try to Isaac Te Tamaki, but lost it just moments later when Northland halfback Sam Nock crossed.

That was where the score stayed, with Northland ascending to the top of the Championship table.

Tasman 33 (Leicester Fainga'anuku 2,

Mark Telea, Sione Havili, Blair Prinsep tries; Mitch Hunt 4 cons)

Bay of Plenty 7 (Regan Ware try; Otere Black con)

HT: 12-7

Northland 18 (Temo Mayanavanua, Sam Nock tries; Dan Hawkins

con, 2 pens)

Southland 14 (Tony Lamborn, Isaac Te Tamaki tries; Scott Eade 2 cons)

HT: 11-7