Michael Jordan's Charlotte Hornets stun NBA with giant Gordon Hayward contract

Michael Jordan. Photo / Getty Images

Michael Jordan has a history of handing giant contracts to the wrong players and he's been accused of doing it again.

Michael Jordan's time as an NBA owner has been the exact opposite of his career as a player, but he remains capable of sending shockwaves through the league.

Jordan's Charlotte Hornets have been perennial underachievers in his time in charge and are now betting their future on broken-down former All-Star Gordon Hayward after making the biggest move of day two of the NBA's free agency period.

Per reports, the Hornets will pay the former Celtics small forward $120 million over the next four seasons after Hayward opted out of the final year of his contract in Boston.

The cost and length of the deal drew immediate backlash from NBA pundits, including Ryen Russillo who declared Charlotte "just signed one of the worst contracts of free agency".

"Now to be fair. When you are a stale franchise that doesn't attract players you have to do these things," Russillo tweeted. "But 4yrs for a guy that can't stay healthy …"

"Gordon Hayward and his agent, Mark Bartelstein, win the off-season. $120 million over four years? Unbelievable," added Chris Mannix.

Hayward was hotly pursued by Boston after emerging as an All-Star in Utah, but his time with the Celtics was a train wreck after he badly broke his ankle six minutes into his first game for his new team.

His recovery took years and was marked by several setbacks and even though his scoring average returned to more than 17 points per game last season the jury is still very much out on if he can become the player he once was.

That's a bet Jordan, whose franchise will build its future around Hayward and number three draft pick LaMelo Ball, is willing to take.

It's the second time in two years the Hornets have raided the Celtics, signing Terry Rozier to a three-year $57 million deal last season.

Gordon Hayward. Photo / NBA.com

It was the Eastern Conference making moves early on Sunday morning, including the reigning champion Miami Heat.

The Heat added Lakers guard Avery Bradley, who did not play in the postseason after opting not to travel to the NBA's bubble in Orlando for family reasons, on a two-year $11.6 million.

That saw Miami forward Jae Crowder accept a three-year $30 million deal in Phoenix, where he will join Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet also got paid, signing the largest contract in NBA history by a player that went undrafted. VanVleet will earn $85 million across the next four seasons.

Day one was headlined by Montrezl Harrell's stunning move from the Clippers to the LA rival Lakers.