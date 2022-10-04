There's still a chance we could see Shaun Johnson in a Kiwis jersey in the future. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

Shaun Johnson's omission from the Kiwis World Cup squad was predictable – but is also potentially perilous writes Michael Burgess

Time waits for no one, as shown by Shaun Johnson's absence from the Kiwis' World Cup squad announced on Monday.

It wasn't so long ago that the thought of New Zealand heading to a major tournament without Johnson in the mix was unfathomable.

But he missed the cut completely this time, with coach Michael Maguire opting for Jahrome Hughes, Dylan Brown and Kieran Foran in the halves.

Johnson would have been the logical choice if Maguire wanted four playmakers – for extra cover over the six week tournament – but that wasn't feasible once the selectors settled on a 14-10 split between forwards and backs.

It might not be the end for Johnson in the black and white V, as he has just turned 32 and could play for another couple of seasons in the NRL.

But it's still a sad moment, given all he has contributed to the Kiwis cause across 32 tests.

There was the unforgettable Wembley magic in 2013 – to pull the semi final out of the fire and his amazing performances a year later in the Four Nations campaign, culminating in the Golden Boot award.

Johnson was part of the Kiwis' last two wins over England in the northern hemisphere (2016 and 2018) and he was a strong presence in the most recent win over Australia (2018).

Johnson was also Kiwis' man of the match as recently as 2019, in the mid-year victory over Tonga.

Johnson has played in three major tournament finals for his country, but isn't likely to feature in another.

His exclusion on Monday wasn't the major surprise it once might have been, which reflects his club form in 2022, as he struggled for consistency within a chaotic Warriors environment.

It was signposted back in June, as he missed selection for the Tonga test, with Te Maire Martin and Foran preferred as back up halves.

That left nine NRL matches to get back into contention.

There was a bounce in form – coinciding with the Warriors' homecoming series – and he was impressive in the Mt Smart matches against the Tigers, Storm and Bulldogs.

But it was obviously not enough and any faint hopes were dashed when he limped off at halftime in the penultimate game of the season at Penrith, then missed the season finale against the Titans.

So the decision is understandable, but still a gamble.

Kieran Foran has emerged as Michael Maguire's first-choice when it comes to an experienced playmaker. Photo / Photosport

Foran (32) hasn't had a vintage NRL campaign either, though he has been more consistent than his long time team mate.

Foran also brings utility value, able to cover hooker off the bench should circumstances dictate and is the stronger defender and more combative.

He has a wealth of experience – dating back to his 2009 international debut – and seems physically stronger, after well documented injury issues.

"He has really found his game again," said Maguire on Monday. "He is playing a really tough style, can get deep into the line again, he's putting a lot of trust in his body. That comes from the hard work he has done."

But Foran isn't a game breaker like Johnson and has neither the depth or variety in his kicking arsenal compared to the Warriors player.

Despite his issues, Johnson can still make things happen like few others, at his best able to turn a game in a few moments.

He would also enjoy the time and space behind the formidable Kiwis' pack, a luxury rarely afforded at club level and would be the best goal kicker in the squad.

Hughes and Brown are the standout halves combination – by a country mile – but what if something happens to either of them?

Some Kiwis fans would argue Johnson is the best man to step into the breach, at either halfback or five eighth.

Especially as Foran hasn't completed a test in the halves since May 2017 and has only four Kiwis' appearances in the last eight years, though his 2019 comeback match against Great Britain was cruelly ruined by injury.

But ultimately, the Kiwis selectors decided Johnson was the greater risk, with Foran seen as the more solid option.

They obviously felt Johnson's up and down season wouldn't translate well into the World Cup tournament, should he be needed, given what is at stake.

While you can get away with a bad day in the NRL, an off colour performance at the World Cup could lead to an early trip home and that was probably the key factor.