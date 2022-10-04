Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Michael Burgess: The risky side of Kiwis' decision to ditch Shaun Johnson for World Cup

Michael Burgess
By
4 mins to read
There's still a chance we could see Shaun Johnson in a Kiwis jersey in the future. Photo / Photosport

There's still a chance we could see Shaun Johnson in a Kiwis jersey in the future. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

Shaun Johnson's omission from the Kiwis World Cup squad was predictable – but is also potentially perilous writes Michael Burgess

Time waits for no one, as shown by Shaun Johnson's absence from the Kiwis'

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.