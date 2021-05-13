Website of the Year

Sport|Rugby

Michael Burgess: The greatest shame about All Black TJ Perenara's decision to forgo NRL opportunity

4 minutes to read
TJ Perenara. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Michael Burgess
By:

Sports writer for NZME

OPINION:

For a moment, imagine the scene.

The Roosters playing the Panthers at a packed Sydney Cricket Ground in August.

In a close contest beamed out to millions of Australian households on free to air

