Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Michael Burgess: Behind the scenes at the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup draw in Auckland

Michael Burgess
By
10 mins to read
Women's FIFA World Cup draw revealed. Video / FIFA

Women's FIFA World Cup draw revealed. Video / FIFA

As Brazilian football legend Gilberto Silva unfurled the tiny piece of paper, the tension was palpable.

If not for everyone inside the Aotea Centre, it certainly was in the media tribune, row one, position four.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport