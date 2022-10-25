Women's FIFA World Cup draw revealed. Video / FIFA

As Brazilian football legend Gilberto Silva unfurled the tiny piece of paper, the tension was palpable.

If not for everyone inside the Aotea Centre, it certainly was in the media tribune, row one, position four.

I had watched numerous Fifa World Cup draws over the years – usually in my dressing gown in the middle of the night – but this was completely different.

The light show, the dramatic music, the huge collection of football's movers and shakers in the audience below me and the fact that this moment meant so much for the host nation.

Silva was in charge of Pot 2, with six balls left in the glass bowl, representing teams ranked from world No 7 to No 17.

For the Football Ferns, it could either be really bad, like Olympic champions Canada (7) or heavyweights Brazil (9), or comparatively good, like China (15) or South Korea (17).

Silva paused, read, then announced "Norway".

Tough break, but surely the Ferns avoid the former world champions in the opening game at Eden Park for a softer introduction to the tournament?

There was a 66 per cent chance, as the action cut across to Australian Olympic swimmer Cate Campbell who swished – and swished again – then drew ball A2. Bugger.

Current multiple world record holder Cate Campbell was one of Fifa's helpers at the World Cup draw. Photo / Photosport

Seemingly half of Fifa had been transplanted to Auckland for the draw, including their 37-member council.

The glory days of corrupt characters like Jack Warner, Chuck Blazer, Nicolas Leoz, Julio Grondona et al – who used to reside on the notorious executive committee - are long gone but it's still a group dripping with power and influence.

There's Uefa boss Aleksander Ceferin, in charge of the confederation that is richer than Fifa itself.

There's the head of African football – a mining billionaire – and the president of the Hungarian football association, the country's first and only billionaire.

They are in residence at the Park Hyatt on Auckland's waterfront, which has been booked out for the week, and arriving VIP guests bypass reception and proceed straight to the Fifa lounge to be given room cards and hotel information.

Fifa President Giovanni Infantino. Photo / Photosport

On Saturday morning Fifa Council meeting No 20 convenes in Auckland, for the first – and likely only - time. Journalists assemble from 11:30am in a specially transformed press conference room with five rows, translation headsets and more than 100 seats, for the media conference with Fifa president Gianni Infantino, after council business concludes.

The Swiss-Italian is slick and charismatic, barely missing a beat as he gives expansive answers in fluent English.

He's the consummate politician, re-iterating that "everyone is welcome" when asked about gay rights in Qatar, relating to the upcoming men's World Cup, then saying he is confident of being re-elected next year, but his presidency is "a team effort".

Infantino also pivots quickly to his audience. When asked about the global competiveness of the sport - and whether it is improving - he quickly mentions how close New Zealand came to qualifying this time, with the narrow defeat to Costa Rica, then casually throws in the little observed fact that all of the other teams in the All Whites' 2010 World Cup group (Italy, Paraguay, Slovakia) have missed out this time.

He is momentarily stumped by a local football scribe, with a left field query about the possibility of the Fifa Women's All Stars match (last seen in 2007) coming back, but says they will look into it.

Media remain behind to bash out their stories but are told two hours later they have to leave, as cameras are being set up for an apparently unscheduled interview with a member of the top brass.

A suggestion that we could work away down the back of the room is dismissed.

"We have to secure the area," says a friendly, but earnest Fifa official.

At 5pm, the guests, celebrities and delegates begin to arrive on the green carpet leading into the Aotea Centre.

The Herald watches on from afar, before being told "you shouldn't be here" and escorted to the media centre. Apparently only television journalists are allowed out in the arrival zone, though a Fifa representative says he will "look into it" when I explain I'm supposed to be assisting our photographer identify prominent footballers.

If the media meal is a disappointment for some journalists – the vegetarian option is roast potatoes and carrots, along with a bacon laden salad – the scene inside the Aotea Centre theatre certainly isn't.

Fifa has constructed a fabulous media tribune on the upper desk, complete with television screens and desk lamps at each position.

The assembled writers discuss the best possible draw permutations, agreeing that the United States and England are the golden tickets for local organisers, while the likes of China, Korea and Japan would be great outcomes.

There's also hope for the Ferns, that their unprecedented status as a seeded nation – due to being a co-host – will lead to some luck.

Down below, guests are mingling, while Fifa workers – in the familiar blue suits and white sneakers – complete final stage preparations.

New Zealand Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell is rocking a bow tie, while Fifa's Kiwi head of women's football Sarai Bareman looks as colourful as ever.

Infantino arrives, surrounded by snappers. He's seated in the middle of the front row, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to his left and Australia minister of sport Anika Wells, in a green and gold dress, on his right.

Once all the delegates and VIPs are seated, there is loud cheering as the countdown clock begins, before an impressive Māori welcome and show.

The Aboriginal version is equally well choreographed and performed, though seems to lack, ahem, Aboriginal people.

Mascot Penguin Tazuni performs as part of the draw ceremony. Photo / Photosport

Formalities follow. Ardern, in a black suit, tells the attendees – and a global audience – that "in New Zealand we have our own word for hospitality and we can't wait to show you why we take it so seriously".

Wells, on her first international trip as a minister, gets loud cheers when she reveals her Kiwi mother grew up nearby in Takapuna. She talks about the first Australia women's team, "formed in 1978", overlooking the selection that lost to the Ferns at the 1975 Asian Cup tournament.

Infantino is next and after a well pronounced "kia ora" and "gidday", manages typical soundbites.

"Football unites the world and from 20th July to the 20th August next year we will unite the world," he says, before claiming that Fifa has been, "the official happiness provider for over 100 years". The impending tournament, he continues, "will turn your two countries upside down", as people won't speak about "Down Under, they will speak about Up Over".

Twelve booths are wheeled onto the stage, for the four pots and eight groups, before the draw conductors are introduced.

Campbell reminds all potential visiting fans to "learn the words to Waltzing Matilda" while former Matilda's captain Julie Dolan evokes emotions, as she recalls the "thousands of cakes we baked and sold and endless car washes" just to travel to tournaments in the 1980s.

Local snowboarding hero Zoi Sadowski-Synnott gets a loud cheer, while legendary Arsenal striker Ian Wright seems to miss his cue, arriving late to his assigned position, for possibly the first time in his career.

"I think he wanted another cheer," laughs the host, CNN anchor Amanda Davies.

Former United States player Alexi Lalas is the last on stage, full of patriotism and bravado when asked if the women's side can manage a third successive triumph next year.

"You come for America – you best not miss," he challenges before questioning, "you smell that? That's not my cologne … that's a three-peat next summer."

Draw assistant Zoi Sadowski-Synott. Photo / Photosport

The draw is accompanied by stirring music and hype videos, and proceeds without any hiccups, unlike the Uefa Champions League round of 16 sortie last season, which had to be redrawn after a mistake.

Once the Ferns' group is confirmed, with Norway, the Philippines and Switzerland, the focus turns to the rest of the raffle; which host country will get the big teams?

There is early disappointment – as marquee team England is sent to Australia, along with China, who would have attracted huge Auckland crowds.

But that is mitigated when former Football Ferns captain Maia Jackman draws the United States into group E, prompting loud cheers from the local organisers, as they contemplate the legions of travelling American fans.

Vietnam are the next team out, prompting smiles around the room, with the prospect of the tournament newcomers taking on the four-time champions, though one media person points out that the last time the Vietnamese were written off against the United States, it didn't end well.

From there, the spoils are relatively even.

New Zealand gets the Netherlands, South Africa, Italy and Argentina, while Brazil, France, Germany and South Korea land in Australia.

Coaches head on stage for photos, while guests are invited to enjoy the rest of the night in the hospitality areas. Journalists head for the mixed zone downstairs, to wait for the team delegations.

The Norwegian coach was charitable – "New Zealand will be tough … they always fight so hard" – but admitted they were pleased, avoiding the big guns from pot one.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was an excited attendee at the Fifa World Cup draw. Photo / Photosport

The Australian coach of the Philippines is a popular draw, but there is confusion over the Swiss coach, before it is confirmed that he has not travelled.

Other delegations come walking by, with Fifa representatives.

"Anyone want Zambia? Anyone waiting for Costa Rica? Morocco are around the corner."

The USA coach exudes confidence, while Spain's Jorge Vilda looks wary, in light of recent reports over a player revolt. He stops, but dismisses the first question, before his media officer produces a two-line statement, printed on an A4 piece of paper, then translates it to English.

China's coach also vanishes, to the disappointment of the assembled Chinese journalists.

"It's a very difficult draw for China," opines one. "She will be under pressure."

Brazil seem excited to be heading to Adelaide, Melbourne and Brisbane, while the Vietnamese coach is grateful that somebody wanted to talk to him, producing a flag pin for the diligent journalist.

Korean coach Colin Bell is eloquent and chatty, while Ferns mentor Jitka Klimková can't hide her emotions after the stirring evening, particularly moved by the cultural welcomes.

"It's so special," said the Czech native. "When I saw it, when I experienced it, I actually had tears in my eyes. It's so heart touching; those ceremonies, the tradition and the warm welcoming. That's what I've always loved about New Zealand and I am so proud to actually be the Kiwi coach."

Back upstairs the party continued, with plates laden with hors d'oeuvres being ferried into rooms patrolled by security guards.

At 11pm the media centre is closed as Fifa media staff contemplate the long trip home the next day.

"See you next year," says one. "It's going to be amazing."