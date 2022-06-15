Kosta Barbarouses of the All Whites is shown a red card. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

OPINION: By Michael Burgess in Doha

Across more than 15 years of covering sport, it's hard to remember a greater range of emotions than those witnessed in the Admed Bin Ali stadium on Tuesday night.

For the New Zealanders present, it was a mixture of pride and joy, disbelief and anger.

The All Whites were magnificent, living up to all the promise, hope and expectation bestowed on this young team. They outplayed Costa Rica for long periods and were still the better team with 10 men late in the second half.

Long time followers of the game know that this just doesn't happen in the most global sport; it's so hard for New Zealand to compete on the world stage, but to dominate?

That's usually a pipe dream. It rarely happens. It never happens.

But it did, against a match hardened, experienced Costa Rican team that had achieved recent positive results against heavyweights like the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The All Whites didn't just touch the void – they jumped right through it.

Sure, the early goal changed the complexion of the game.

But even with a massed defence, the Central Americans couldn't stop the New Zealand incursions, with the ball speed and movement a joy to watch.

Chris Wood was inspired, Winston Reid was commanding and Alex Greive was relentless.

The young midfielders weaved patterns while even the unheralded players, like right wing back Niko Kirwan, were having the game of their lives.

Watching live, it was surreal. The massed Costa Rica support, so boisterous and confident pre-game, fell silent for long periods; they hadn't counted on witnessing a siege.

In contrast the New Zealand fans grew louder and stronger, with most neutrals also backing the All Whites.

But despite the hope and the apparent inevitability of an equaliser, there was also an uneasy feeling; the inexperienced (at this level) UAE referee struggled from the start, a possum in the highlights.

His failure to clamp down early on the cynical time wasting was his first big mistake, which set the tone.

His communication was also poor, dismissing the New Zealand players like school kids and ignoring their pleas for consistency.

And then there was the Qatari VAR officials; forensically finding a reason to rule out Chris Wood's first half goal, which was harsh at best.

That would deflate most teams, but the All Whites kept coming. They kept pushing, finding opportunities, while also limiting opposition counter attacks.

It was a performance of skill, verve, courage, passion and maturity.

It deserved something – at least extra time. The All Whites were guilty of being profligate, on a night where nothing went their way and Costa Rica defended superbly.

It's more painful because Reid (33), who again exhibited his mana by playing on with a torn groin muscle, won't make another World Cup cycle.

Wood (31) probably will, but he is currently at his peak. The combination of two generational talents and a posse of youth was perfect and will be hard to replicate.

In everything but finishing, this New Zealand team lived up to the hype.

They were arguably the most impressive of the four teams in Doha and could have ruffled feathers in November.

Unfortunately they won't get the chance and the discontinuation of the Fifa Confederations Cup means opportunities on the world stage are limited, which is the biggest shame for this talented group.

After the game, the team returned to their hotel just after midnight, having pizza and some San Miguel beer.

Players and staff shared memories of the past few weeks, but it was an understandably sombre occasion.

Some players including Wood, had early flights on Wednesday morning, while other enjoyed some free time before catching evening planes.

Running into some of them across the day, it was hard to know what to say beyond expressing sympathy and pride.

The players accepted they had failed to take their chances but it was surely hard to grasp the twists of fate in all other areas.

Time will heal their wounds, but perhaps never fully.