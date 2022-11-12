A sell-out Eden Park crowd left on a high following the Black Ferns' World Cup win on Saturday night. Video / Jed Bradley / Claire Trevett

How the UK media reacted to the Black Ferns stunning 34-31 win over England in the Rugby World Cup final.

‘The most dramatic final of all time’

Becky Gray of the BBC

In what has to be one of the most dramatic World Cup finals of all time, the Red Roses went down to 14 players when Lydia Thompson was shown a red card in the 18th minute and led for most of the game.

England had lost four previous finals to New Zealand and their hearts were broken once again as Ayesha Leti-I’iga’s try regained a three-point lead for the hosts with nine minutes remaining.

The Red Roses had a chance at victory with one last line-out - their most potent weapon all tournament - with the clock in the red but lost their throw to the delight of a ferocious record crowd for a women’s game of 43,759.

Delight on the face of New Zealand’s players and fans alike was in sharp contrast to the England players, who stood tearfully with heads in hands as they reflected on the fact that their record 30-Test winning streak had ended when it mattered most.

Look, in all honesty rugby is the real winner here.



For the Black Ferns to put in a performance like that on home soil in front of a record breaking crowd at a Rugby World, phenomenal. — Stella Mills 🏉 (@stella_mills_) November 12, 2022

Theresa Fitzpatrick and Chelsea Bremner celebrate winning the final. Photo / Photosport

‘They bottled it’

Fiona Tomas of The Telegraph

This was England’s chance to seize their destiny at the spiritual home of New Zealand rugby, but on a night that will go down as a watershed moment for women’s rugby, they bottled it. A record-breaking crowd of 42,579 witnessed their invincible 30-game winning streak come to an end.

Trailing by three points in the dying seconds, the prospect of England’s steely forward pack crashing over from a five-metre lineout maul was so certain that you would have remortgaged your entire house on it. Their machine of rolling doom has been the bread and butter of their entire campaign but, exhausted after a pulsating topsy-turvy contest - in which they were forced to play for an hour after Lydia Thompson’s 18th minute red card for a reckless tackle on Portia Woodman - it buckled under the pressure.

Credit must go to New Zealand. In years to come, a Netflix movie will be made charting their miraculous rollercoaster of a journey that has ended in World Cup glory once again. Under the tutelage of Wayne Smith, who was parachuted in just seven months ago after their winless northern tour, they have been brought back from the dead in Lazarus-like fashion.

I’m devastated for England - as will everyone who knows how much of their lives they’ve invested in this. But you’ve got to love the Black Ferns & more importantly you’ve got to love where the women’s game’s going as we look to the next World Cup here. — Nick Mullins (@andNickMullins) November 12, 2022

‘Final heartbreak’

Robert Kitson of the Guardian

This was the biggest game of women’s rugby ever played and, somehow, it exceeded even that lofty billing. New Zealand are the Rugby World Cup champions but only after a quite stunning contest that showcased exactly why the tournament has caught the imaginations of so many.

A world-record crowd of 42,579 for a women’s fixture added further resonance to an occasion that had everything. It was also England’s worst nightmare.

New Zealand players celebrate winning the final. New Zealand Black Ferns v England, Women’s Rugby World Cup New Zealand 2021 (played in 2022) Grand Final match at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday 12 November 2022. Mandatory credit: © Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

‘Eden Park lost the plot’

By Elgan Alderman of the Times

For the Red Roses, history repeated itself, first as tragedy, then as tragedy again.

After 30 wins in a row their run ended at the worst moment. New Zealand are world champions once more.

This was an astonishing 80 minutes of rugby. Hair was raised, spines tingled, crests fallen.

England played for more than an hour with 14 women after Lydia Thompson’s red card for a high tackle and still had the perfect opportunity to snatch it at the end. Incredulity abounded at two packs who could not catch restarts but who mauled relentlessly, at the Black Ferns’ desire to keep the ball in hand even in their own half when leading by three points, and at 11 back-and-forth tries.

With the clock in the red, England had a lineout five metres from New Zealand’s line. They came into the final with ten maul tries in the World Cup, twice as many as anyone else, while Amy Cokayne — with a hat-trick — and Marlie Packer had added four more on the night.

New Zealand, instead of focusing on the drive, had Joanah Ngan-Woo ready to go up against Abbie Ward at the front. The Black Ferns’ replacement won. Eden Park lost the plot.

England captain Sarah Hunter:

“One game doesn’t define you,” she said, stoically, pursing her lips and taking deep breaths. “I thought the girls left everything out on the field. We gave it our best and our backs were against the wall for 60 minutes.

“We had a chance right at the end to win it and we could not have asked for more. The girls gave it everything. It’s a very special group and we can be immensely proud of what we’ve done for the women’s game. We will hurt. It hurts to lose a World Cup final and especially in that manner but I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve done as a team. So, so proud.”

Stand up ladies - One of the best games I’ve watched in a loooooooong time🔥🔥🔥@BlackFerns pic.twitter.com/Urm9kp7LWK — ardie savea (@ardiesavea) November 12, 2022

‘NZ’s greatest triumph’

Kris Shannon, NZ Herald

With thousands of poi in the air and a mass of bodies on the ground, the Black Ferns tonight earned their sixth - and greatest - World Cup title. But only just.

New Zealand somehow survived the deadly English maul to topple a team hailed by coach Wayne Smith as the best of all time, thrilling a record-breaking Eden Park crowd and completing their incredible resurgence.

A year after twice being thumped by England - part of the Red Roses’ 30-match winning run - the Black Ferns made it back to the top of the world with the type of rugby that has become their hallmark.

They were electric in attacking from all parts of the field, taking risks in possession and taking their chances when it mattered.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - NOVEMBER 12: Ruby Tui of New Zealand celebrates winning the Rugby World Cup 2021 Final match between New Zealand and England at Eden Park on November 12, 2022, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

‘Black Ferns come up clutch’

By Liam Napier, NZ Herald

The white wall juggernaut’s 30-test unbeaten streak was said to be unstoppable. The Black Ferns had other ideas.

What a final. What a finish. When they needed it most, leading by three points with time up, having clung on through a late yellow card, the Black Ferns came up clutch to steal a lineout five metres out from their line to clinch the title as if it was written in the stars.

Wild celebrations ensued. And so they should. From where they were a matter of months ago, the Black Ferns had no right to emerge in the manner they did.

To appreciate these highs, we must traverse the lows.



