Follow the action as Matatū and the Blues Women kick the season off.

Season talking points

Matatū: Defending champions Matatū have every reason to come out firing this season. After not winning a game in 2022 to taking out the competition a year later, there’s a target on their back. But after losing key players in Holmes and Steinmetz, it’s hard to imagine they’ll compete at the level they did 12 months ago. However, the team is in good hands with former Black Ferns assistant coach Whitney Hansen stepping into the head coaching role and she will look to build on 2023′s success. Seasoned Black Ferns Alana Bremner, Georgia Ponsonby and Pip Love will help lead the side while rising stars Amy du Plessis and Martha Mataele have plenty to offer.

Blues: After being thrashed 35-0 in the 2022 final and finishing third last year, the Blues should be more competitive this season. With Black Ferns captain Ruahei Demant leading the team, there’s plenty more firepower behind her. Like Manawa, the Auckland franchise has signed big names including World Rugby’s 2023 Women’s Breakthrough Player of the Year Katelyn Vahaakolo. Plenty of the Blues squad come off the back of winning a Farah Palmer Cup title and knowing their likely toughest competition this year is just 90 minutes up the road should make them hungry for their first piece of Aupiki silverware.