Tiger Woods watches his shot on the third hole during the third round at the Masters. Photo /AP

Tiger Woods watches his shot on the third hole during the third round at the Masters. Photo /AP

Live updates of the third round of the US Masters at Augusta.

6:18am

Tiger stands on the tee at the par three sixth after four-putting the previous hole and he is not happy. Doesn't help matters when he sends his ball into the front bunker. But he recovers with a masterful chip to get within a foot of the hole and taps in for par to remain at three-over.

Justin Thomas the only name leaping onto the leaderboard as he starts his round with two straight birdies through three holes to move to three-under and a share of second.

6:08am

Trouble for Tiger with a double bogey six at the par five fifth. He's three-putted from six feet. Woods now three-over for the tournament. 12 shots back from the leader Scottie Scheffler who will tee off at 6.50am.

5:55am

With the leaders waiting to tee off, no one is making much of a move on Moving Day at the Masters.

The cool, windy conditions are preventing anyone from going real low.

Only a handful of players are below par in the third round, led by Viktor Hovland at 2 under with four holes to play.

Tiger Woods is even through his first four holes after bogeying No. 1 and bouncing back with a birdie at the par-5 second.

Scottie Scheffler came into the day with a record-tying five-stroke lead through 36 holes. Woods is nine shots back.

5 am

Tiger Woods has teed off in the third round of the Masters, looking to slice into a nine-stroke deficit between him and 36-hole leader Scottie Scheffler.

In his first official tournament since a horrific car crash nearly 14 months ago, Woods made his 22nd consecutive cut at Augusta National.

Winning a sixth green jacket will be much more difficult.

Woods begins the round with a 1-over 145 score. Scheffler is at 8 under, five shots clear of the field and matching the largest 36-hole lead in tournament history.

Only one player who previously built such a big margin at the halfway point failed to go on to win the green jacket.

Even so, Woods believes he still has a shot in the difficult conditions.

"It's going to be quick, and I need to go out there and put myself there," he said "If you're within five or six on that back nine going into Sunday, you've got a chance. So I just need to get there."