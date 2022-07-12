TJ Perenara and the Māori All Blacks perform the haka. Photo / Getty

What's on?

The Māori All Blacks will take on Ireland at Wellington's Sky Stadium tonight at 7.05pm.

The tourists will hope to continue their success against New Zealand and break their duck against the Māori after losing the first encounter 32-17 in Hamilton on June 28.

What happened in the first match?

The hosts said welcome to New Zealand then stunned the Irish in a comprehensive victory on Ireland's first match of the tour.

The Māori displayed some brilliant attacking rugby, with Josh Ioane, Shaun Stevenson and Zarn Sullivan shining bright.

The inexperienced Ireland side were at times ill-disciplined and sloppy.

"I think it was a good day for us in regards to lads learning lessons and knowing that if we fix a few things - especially discipline-wise - we can give a better account of ourselves in the next game," coach Andy Farrell said after the game.

What's in it for Ireland?

Farrell wants to uncover a couple of gems on tour, and this is the place for him to go mining.

With captain Keith Earls among the few exceptions, it is largely a team of unknown quality that will struggle to reverse defeat in the opening match.

But they will be buoyed by Ireland's second test win and determined to boost the test side by keeping the touring party on a winning roll.

If Ireland are desperate for the win, there are high-quality players on the bench who can turn the game their way.

Are the teams much different from the first clash?

Farrell has tweaked his side, and first game captain Bundee Aki will be missing.

Māori coach Clayton McMillan has made six changes to the starters, including promoting co-captain and dumped test veteran TJ Perenara to halfback.

Perenara is one of nine Hurricanes in the side, including fullback Josh Moorby who makes his debut.

Māori All Blacks: 1. Ollie Norris 2. Kurt Eklund 3. Tyrel Lomax 4. Manaaki Selby-Rickit 5. Isaia Walker-Leawere 6. Reed Prinsep 7. Billy Harmon 8. Cullen Grace 9. TJ Perenara (co-c) 10. Josh Ioane 11. Connor Garden-Bachop 12. Alex Nankivell 13. Bailyn Sullivan 14. Shaun Stevenson 15. Josh Moorby

Reserves: 16. Leni Apisai 17. Tamaiti Williams 18. Marcel Renata 19. Max Hicks 20. Caleb Delany 21. Brad Weber (co-c) 22. Ruben Love 23. Billy Proctor

Ireland: 1. Jeremy Loughman 2. Niall Scannell 3. Tom O'Toole 4. Joe McCarthy 5. Kieran Treadwell 6. Cian Prendergast 7. Nick Timoney 8. Gavin Coombes 9. Craig Casey 10. Ciaran Frawley 11. Jimmy O'Brien 12. Stuart McCloskey 13. Keith Earls (c) 14. Jordan Larmour 15. Michael Lowry

Reserves: 16. Rob Herring 17. Ed Byrne 18. Finlay Bealham 19. Ryan Baird 20. Jack Conan 21. Conor Murray 22. Joey Carbery 23. Mack Hansen

What's in it for the Māori All Blacks in terms of the bigger picture?

The test squad is so large these days that it's difficult to suddenly bust in once it's picked but that will be the mission for a number of these players.

And a loss would be another ding in the reputation of New Zealand rugby.

Player to watch

Wing Shaun Stevenson had an excellent match against Ireland in Hamilton and scored a couple of tries when the Māori scored a big win over Manu Samoa in Wellington last year.

What is the history between these two sides?

A New Zealand Native side beat Ireland in Dublin by 13-4 in 1888, and the Māori team also triumphed in 2010 at Rotorua, a thrilling and close contest.

Can Ireland score its first win over the Māori?

The home side will face a touring outfit still on a high following the historic Dunedin test win.

Farrell said: "We've some young lads in that changing room that have been inspired by (the test team), who want to get back out there again and perform well against the Māori."

How to catch the action

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sport 1 and live streaming on Sky Sport Now. The Herald will also have a live blog of the clash.