Dallin Watene-Zelezniak dives in for a try against the Eels. Photo / photosport.nz

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak dives in for a try against the Eels. Photo / photosport.nz

Ben Hurley joins Manaia Stewart for this week’s episode of Mad Monday!

In this episode, a Deep Dive into the Wahs cooking the eels, the guys let their true feelings out over Blocka, and the ‘Stonka of the Round’ is the Bulldogs beating the Bunnies!

The Alternative Commentary Collective presents… Mad Monday – Your #1 NRL Podcast featuring Ben Hurley, Dai Henwood, Chris Key & Manaia Stewart!

Brought to you by Four ‘N Twenty Pies!