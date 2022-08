Calley Gibbons was escorted out of Mt Smart Stadium on Friday night for skulling his drink below the hosts' coaches box, where he has been a regular since 2006. The 31-year-old brickie told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking Breakfast he was not intoxicated when subject to a rigorous line of questioning. Video / Newstalk ZB

Dai Henwood and Joel Harrison join Chris Key for another episode of the Mad Monday Podcast.

This week, the guys have something to celebrate after a solid win from the Wahs, Dai confesses his love for Latrell Mitchell's rig and they wrap this week's games.

Plus 'Harrison's Heroes' and Dai Henwood comes 'Off The Back Fence'...

The Alternative Commentary Collective presents… Mad Monday – An NRL Podcast out every Tuesday featuring Ben Hurley, Dai Henwood & Chris Key.