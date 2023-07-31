Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Mad Monday podcast: Do the Warriors have the best run home in the NRL?

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Warriors players celebrate with Shaun Johnson after he kicked the winning field goal in golden point against the Raiders. Photo / Photosport

Warriors players celebrate with Shaun Johnson after he kicked the winning field goal in golden point against the Raiders. Photo / Photosport

Dai Henwood joins Manaia Stewart for another episode of NZ’s #1 rugba league pod Mad Monday!

In this episode, have we got the best “ex-assistant coach ever” in Webby, should we be worried about an easy run home for the Wahs, and Dai shares an interaction with a ‘Todd Carney Super Fan’ which is a little disturbing...

Plus, an all-new segment called ‘Stat Man’ and Dai Henwood’s ‘Off The Back Fence’ returns!

The Alternative Commentary Collective presents… Mad Monday – Your #1 NRL Podcast featuring Ben Hurley, Dai Henwood, Chris Key & Manaia Stewart!

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Brought to you by Four ‘N Twenty Pies!

Latest from Sport