Mad Monday podcast: Do the Warriors have the best run home in the NRL?

Warriors players celebrate with Shaun Johnson after he kicked the winning field goal in golden point against the Raiders. Photo / Photosport

Warriors players celebrate with Shaun Johnson after he kicked the winning field goal in golden point against the Raiders. Photo / Photosport

Dai Henwood joins Manaia Stewart for another episode of NZ’s #1 rugba league pod Mad Monday!

In this episode, have we got the best “ex-assistant coach ever” in Webby, should we be worried about an easy run home for the Wahs, and Dai shares an interaction with a ‘Todd Carney Super Fan’ which is a little disturbing...

Plus, an all-new segment called ‘Stat Man’ and Dai Henwood’s ‘Off The Back Fence’ returns!

The Alternative Commentary Collective presents… Mad Monday – Your #1 NRL Podcast featuring Ben Hurley, Dai Henwood, Chris Key & Manaia Stewart!

Brought to you by Four ‘N Twenty Pies!