Shaun Johnson of the Warriors celebrates with fans at Mt Smart Stadium. Photo / Getty

Ben Hurley and Dai Henwood join Chris Key for another episode of the ACC's Mad Monday Podcast!

This week, the guy's recap on the Warriors' homecoming, preferences on streakers and wrap the rest of the games from Round 16.

Plus, 'Hurley's Heroes' returns and once again and Dai comes 'Off The Back Fence'!

The Alternative Commentary Collective presents… Mad Monday – An NRL Podcast out every Tuesday featuring Ben Hurley, Dai Henwood & Chris Key.