Live updates: The 58th Halberg awards - New Zealand sport's best of the decade

24 Mar, 2021 05:00 AM 3 minutes to read

The 58th Halberg awards - New Zealand sport's best of the decade. Photos / Photosport

Follow live coverage of a special best-of-the-decade Halberg awards.

The finalists for the Halberg Awards Decade Champion are:

Halberg Award Decade Champion (supreme): 2010 All Whites (football), 2011 All Blacks (rugby), 2012 Men's Pair, Hamish Bond and Eric Murray (rowing), 2013 Lydia Ko (golf), 2014 Men's Pair, Hamish Bond and Eric Murray (rowing), 2015 All Blacks (rugby), 2016 Lisa Carrington (canoe racing), 2017 Emirates Team New Zealand (yachting), 2018 Tom Walsh (athletics), 2019 Silver Ferns (netball).

ISPS Handa Team of the Decade: 2010 All Whites (football), 2011 All Blacks (rugby), 2012 Men's Pair, Hamish Bond and Eric Murray (rowing), 2013 All Blacks (rugby), 2014 Men's Pair, Hamish Bond and Eric Murray (rowing), 2015 All Blacks (rugby), 2016 Men's 49er, Peter Burling and Blair Tuke (yachting), 2017 Emirates Team New Zealand (yachting), 2018 Black Ferns Sevens (rugby), 2019 Silver Ferns (netball).

ISPS Handa Para Athlete of the Decade: (Category introduced in 2011): 2011 Sophie Pascoe (Para swimming), 2012 Sophie Pascoe (Para swimming), 2013 Sophie Pascoe (Para swimming), 2014 Mary Fisher (Para swimming), 2015 Sophie Pascoe (Para swimming), 2016 Liam Malone (Para athletics), 2017 Sophie Pascoe (Para swimming), 2018 Adam Hall (Para alpine skiing), 2019 Sophie Pascoe (Para swimming).

High Performance Sport New Zealand Sportswoman of the Decade: 2010 Dame Valerie Adams (athletics), 2011 Dame Valerie Adams (athletics), 2012 Dame Valerie Adams (athletics), 2013 Lydia Ko (golf), 2014 Lydia Ko (golf), 2015 Lydia Ko (golf), 2016 Lisa Carrington (canoe racing), 2017 Lisa Carrington (canoe racing), 2018 Lisa Carrington (canoe racing), 2019 Lisa Carrington (canoe racing).

ISPS Handa Sportsman of the Decade: 2010 Richie McCaw (rugby), 2011 Richie McCaw (rugby), 2012 Mahe Drysdale (rowing), 2013 Scott Dixon (motorsport), 2014 Brendon McCullum (cricket), 2015 Kane Williamson (cricket), 2016 Mahe Drysdale (rowing), 2017 Tom Walsh (athletics), 2018 Tom Walsh (athletics), 2019 Israel Adesanya (mixed martial arts).

Buddle Findlay Coach of the Decade: 2010 Ricki Herbert (football), 2011 Sir Graham Henry (rugby), 2012 Richard (Dick) Tonks (rowing), 2013 Sir Steve Hansen (rugby), 2014 Anthony Peden (cycling), 2015 Sir Steve Hansen (rugby), 2016 Gordon Walker (canoe racing), 2017 Gordon Walker (canoe racing), 2018 Gordon Walker (canoe racing), 2019 Dame Noeline Taurua (netball).

Sky Sport Emerging Talent Athlete of the Decade: 2010 Gareth Kean (swimming), 2011 Jacko Gill (athletics), 2012 Lydia Ko (golf), 2013 Gabrielle Fa'amausili (swimming), 2014 Regan Gough (cycling), 2015 Eliza McCartney (athletics), 2016 Campbell Stewart (cycling), 2017 Ellesse Andrews (cycling), 2018 Maddison-Lee Wesche (athletics), 2019 Alice Robinson (ski racing).

New Zealand's Favourite Sporting Moment of the Decade: 2010 All Whites (football), 2011 All Blacks (rugby), 2012 Nathan Cohen and Joseph Sullivan (rowing), 2013 Black Sox (softball), 2014 Brendon McCullum (cricket), 2015 Grant Elliott (cricket), 2016 Eliza McCartney (athletics), 2017 Mitchell Hunt (rugby), 2018 Anna Leat (football), 2019 Silver Ferns (netball).