Live updates: The 2022 Halberg Awards

Tonight's Halberg Awards could be one of the most hotly contested, and no doubt debated, in recent memory.

The last 12 months saw New Zealand have its best medal haul at an Olympic Games, the Black Caps claim the World Test Championship and Team New Zealand defend the America's Cup on home waters.

There was also impressive individual feats such as Paul Coll becoming the first Kiwi male to claim the British Open squash title, golfer Lydia Ko winning multiple events and Motocross rider Courtney Duncan claiming a third world title.

The variety of success the country had can be seen in the finalists for the Team of the Year, with the Black Caps, Team New Zealand, Black Ferns Sevens, men's rowing eight and the women's pair of Kerri Gowler and Grace Prendergast all having great claims to the title.

Dame Lisa Carrington, who picked up the moniker of G.O.A.T on a boat after winning her fifth canoeing Olympic gold in Tokyo, again is among the finalists in the women's category, alongside Ko, Duncan, gold medal winning rower Emma Twigg and Black Ferns Sevens captain Sarah Hirini.

Carrington has won the award four straight years while also claiming the Supreme award in 2016.

The men's category features familiar names as well. The evergreen Hamish Bond, who was part of the gold medal winning men's eight rowing team in Tokyo, is among the finalists, up against IndyCar ace Scott Dixon, Coll and Black Caps captain Kane Williamson.

Williamson won the award in 2015 while Dixon is a two-time winner (2008, 2013).

There is nothing but gold in the finalists for the para-athlete/team of the year, with Dame Sophie Pascoe, Tupou Neiufi, Lisa Adams, Holly Grimaldi and Holly Robinson up for the award. Each of the five athletes won gold medals in their chosen disciplines at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Allan Bunting and Cory Sweeney, Gary Stead, Gordon Walker and Tony O'Connor are the finalists for coach of the year, while Connor Bell, Cool Wakushima, Erika Fairweather, Grace Nweke and Marko Stamenic are up for the emerging talent award.

The Halberg Awards are live on Prime TV at 8.30pm tonight.

Full list of finalists

Team of the Year (eligible for supreme Halberg Award)

Black Caps (cricket)

Team New Zealand (sailing)

Black Ferns Sevens

Men's rowing eight

Women's rowing pair Kerri Gowler and Grace Prendergast

Herald's pick: Black Caps

Para-athlete/team of the year (eligible for supreme Halberg Award)

Dame Sophie Pascoe (swimming)

Lisa Adams (athletics)

Holly Robinson (athletics)

Anna Grimaldi (athletics)

Tupou Neuifi (swimming)

Herald's pick: Dame Sophie Pascoe

Sportsman of the Year (eligible for supreme Halberg Award)

Hamish Bond (rowing)

Scott Dixon (motorsport)

Kane Williamson (cricket)

Paul Coll (squash)

Herald's pick: Kane Williamson

Sportswoman of the Year (eligible for supreme Halberg Award)

Dame Lisa Carrington (canoe racing)

Courtney Duncan (motocross)

Emma Twigg (rowing)

Sarah Hirini (sevens)

Lydia Ko (golf)

Herald's pick: Dame Lisa Carrington

Coach of the Year

Allan Bunting and Cory Sweeney (sevens)

Gary Stead (cricket)

Gordon Walker (canoe racing)

Tony O'Connor (rowing).

Herald's pick: Gordon Walker (canoe racing)

Emerging Talent

Connor Bell (athletics)

Cool Wakushima (snowboarding)

Erika Fairweather (swimming)

Grace Nweke (netball)

Marko Stamenic (football)

Herald's pick: Erika Fairweather

Herald's pick for Supreme winner: Dame Lisa Carrington