The Kiwi Ferns return to action today against Tonga. Photo / Photosport

Follow the action as the Kiwi Ferns take on Tonga at Mt Smart Stadium

Former Australian Sevens representative Amy Turner will be one of four players to make their Kiwi Ferns debut this afternoon, alongside fellow centre Page McGregor, winger Laishon Albert-Jones, and second-rower Roxy Murdoch-Masila.

With the World Cup on the horizon later in the year, the match against Tonga will provide a solid starting point for the team's preparations. With a relatively young and inexperienced squad, captain Krystal Rota said it was important that the side got into a position of comfort with such an important tournament awaiting them in October.

"We're just encouraging them to be themselves, and just trying to make everything not so nerve-wracking," Rota said. "You want these spaces for girls to feel comfortable and enjoy it. That way you can get the best footy out of them.

"It's really good that we get this opportunity to have this hit out with the girls and start the foundations of where we're heading for the World Cup at the end of the year. This is a good start for us; we start cementing some combinations and getting to know each other."

Kiwi Ferns

Autumn-Rain Stephens Daly, Madison Bartlett, Page McGregor, Amy Turner, Katelyn Vaha'akolo, Laishon Albert-Jones, Raecene McGregor, Annetta-Claudia Nuuausala, Krystal Rota (c), Mya Hill-Moana, Roxy Murdoch-Masila, Ngatokotoru Arakua, Georgia Hale.

Interchange: Nita Maynard, Charlotte Scanlan, Kararaina Wira-Kohu, Christyl Stowers

Tonga

Lavinia Tauhalaliku, Pier Pritchard, Haylee Hifo, Maatuleio Fotu-moala, Luisa Sekona, China Polata, Keisharn Hala, Tegan Dymock, Shirley Mailangi, Natasha Penitani, Kimberly Nikua, Shannon Muru, Katrina Latu.

Interchange: Monica Samita, Kalosipani Hopoate, Ana Taumalolo, Amelia Mafi.