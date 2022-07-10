Live updates: Black Caps v Ireland, first ODI

Finn Allen will make his ODI debut against Ireland. Photo / Getty

Live updates of the opening ODI between the Black Caps and Ireland in Dublin.

‌

The Black Caps will have two players on debut for the opening ODI against Ireland.

"Excited to announce there's going to be two guys representing New Zealand for the first time in one-day internationals: Finn Allen, who'll be opening the batting, and Glenn Phillips in the middle order," said Shane Jurgensen, the stand-in head coach for the Ireland tour.

"Both players have done extremely well in the T20 arena and it's a fantastic opportunity to represent New Zealand tomorrow. Really excited to see how they come out in the first game of the series."

Allen has previously played six Twenty20 for the Black Caps while Phillps has played 35 T20s and one test.

Mitchell Santner joined the squad only late after he had tested positive for Covid and will miss the first game. Adam Milne is also out with injury.

Like the All Blacks at home before yesterday, the Black Caps have never lost to Ireland. They've previously faced off on four occasions with the biggest win by 290 runs in 2008 when New Zealand made 402 for two.

ODI squad for Ireland: Tom Latham (capt & wk), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Dane Cleaver (wk), Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young