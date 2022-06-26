Tom Blundell in action against England. Photo / Photosport

Follow all the action from day four of the third test between the Black Caps and England.

By Andrew Alderson at Headingley

As the clock ticked, Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell continued to eke out crucial second innings runs on the fourth day of the final New Zealand-England cricket test at Headingley.

The pair took the Black Caps through to 254 for five at lunch with Mitchell 44 and Blundell 45. Under normal circumstances a lead of 223 would mark a challenging target for a fourth innings chase.

However, given the current Baz-ball enlightenment period under new coach Brendon McCullum, nothing is beyond the realm.

England have already hauled in 277 and 299 at Lord's and Trent Bridge respectively. The neutral fan must surely hope for a world record target of 419 – stacking the chips up for an all-or-nothing cricketing circus across 90 overs on the final day.

The record at the ground came in 1948, Don Bradman's Australian Invincibles chased a then-world record 404 to beat England by seven wickets in the fourth test.

Mitchell and Blundell have now faced the second most deliveries of any partnership during a series in the history of the game. There have been 46,791 in total…

Their 1363 balls is only bettered by Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Carl Hooper's 1511, also across six innings when India visited the West Indies in 2002.

The pair's fourth resurrection of a New Zealand innings across the series means another record looms. Their current collaboration is worth 93 runs. Seven more would mark the first time the same pair of New Zealanders have made four century stands in three consecutive tests.

Initially they offered nothing flashy, just regulation positive intent before Mitchell reverse swept Root to break up his spin rhythm and Blundell started whipping balls away using the power of his wrists.

The odd dicey moment pervaded. Mitchell was given out lbw to Jack Leach on 17 at 206 for six, but a review prompted DRS to reveal a massive stride forward and the ball hitting the knee roll. The predictive path was bouncing over the stumps.

Mitchell also ballooned a Root delivery up over short leg on 42, with Blundell chipping the next ball just short of mid-on on 43.

England had another setback to start the day.

Ben Foakes, who was described as having a back twinge yesterday, tested positive for Covid. Sam Billings has been substituted into the side.