Live Sky Super Rugby Transtasman updates: Rebels v Blues

The Blues have made four changes from the team that defeated a second-string Chiefs side in their final Aotearoa match. Tom Robinson assumes the captaincy for the third time this season in Patrick Tuipulotu's absence; AJ Lam earns his first start on the left wing vacated by Caleb Clarke; TJ Faiane returns at second five-eighth for his 50th cap and Josh Goodhue comes in at lock for injured rookie Sam Darry.

Zarn Sullivan's retention for his second start at fullback over Stephen Perofeta leaves the Blues with a largely green back three that Wallabies playmaker Matt Toomua and dangerous wing Marika Koroibete are sure to test.

The quirk of using the gilbert ball in Australia, as opposed to the adidas in New Zealand, may take some adjustment too.

"Not every oval ball is the same apparently," assistant coach Tana Umaga said. "It's usually the hookers and kickers who handle the ball the most and find little things wrong with it. When Australian teams come to New Zealand they have to deal with that too."

The five Australian teams have been largely written off by odds-makers on both sides of the ditch but Robinson made it clear the Blues were having none of the perceived disparity as they seek to seize their second chance to chase silverware.

"I reckon the bookies are crazy," Robinson said. "All the footage we've seen of the Aussie teams they're good and from past experiences I reckon they're more physical than playing the South Africans. We're expecting the intensity to be higher than the New Zealand competition, that's the mindset we're bringing anyway.

"We've had some pretty honest conversations over the past week and feel like we've set the foundation for us to win this competition. We weren't happy with how we went in Aotearoa. We were guilty of thinking we'd roll on the back of what happened last year. We're here to do the business."

Realistically the Blues must win this match to walk the talk in regards to the inaugural transtasman title, with the Reds and Brumbies expected to provide sterner tests in the coming weeks.

The Rebels are in a state of flux having pushed their head coach, Dave Wessels, out the door after a 44 per cent win rate in his four years at the helm. Attack coach Shaun Berne was let go, too, leaving defence mentor Kevin Foote in the interim head coach role.

The locals will also be missing three suspended players - lock Trevor Hosea, No 8 Isi Naisarani and prop Pone Fa'amausili.

In short, despite the disruption, there's no excuses for the Blues.

"They've had a shift in management so we've been trying to anticipate all kinds of things they'll throw at us because we don't know," Umaga said. "The style they had in the previous competition might be different. They're at home, they've got a point to prove like us.

"That chip on our shoulder we owe it to ourselves, our families and fans to be consistent in our performances."