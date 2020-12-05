Live rugby updates: Moana Pasifika v Māori All Blacks

All the action as Moana Pasifika take on the Māori All Blacks from 7.05pm.

‌

Highlanders will make up half of the Māori All Blacks' starting forward pack when the side takes on Moana Pasifika in Hamilton.

New signing flanker Billy Harmon gets a start in the No 7 jersey and is joined by veteran lock Liam Messam and Whetu Douglas in the loose forwards.

Highlanders lock Manaaki Selby-Rickit, making his Māori All Blacks debut, will lock the scrum with big Hurricanes lock Isaia Walker-Leawere.

Highlanders co-captain Ash Dixon is the hooker and will also skipper the side.

Beside him is Josh Hohneck, who was on Wednesday named in the Highlanders squad for next season, completing a successful return to New Zealand after a spell away in England playing for Gloucester.

Hohneck will play on the loosehead side of the scrum while Auckland's Marcel Renata is on the tighthead side.

Eight players are making their debuts for the Māori All Blacks.

Along with Selby-Rickit, the other new caps in the forwards are Bay of Plenty hooker Kurt Eklund, Canterbury prop Tamaiti Williams and North Harbour loose forward Ethan Roots. The midfield trio of Billy Proctor (Wellington), Quinn Tupaea (Waikato) and Rameka Poihipi (Canterbury) and Bay of Plenty fullback Kaleb Trask will also make their debuts.

The inside-back combination of Bryn Hall and Otere Black will be looking to have a big impact on the match.

An all-Chiefs back three of Sean Wainui, Shaun Stevenson and Trask will start on the left and right wings and fullback, respectively.

Josh Ioane will play at first five-eighth for the Moana Pasifika side outside Highlamders teammate Folau Fakatava while Daniel Lienert-Brown will start at loosehead prop.

Loose forward Nasi Manu has been named in the reserves.

Maori All Blacks: Kaleb Trask, Shaun Stevenson, Billy Proctor, Quinn Tupaea, Sean Wainui, Otere Black, Bryn Hall, Liam Messam, Billy Harmon, Whetu Douglas, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Marcel Renata, Ash Dixon (c), Josh Hohneck. Reserves: Kurt Eklund, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Tamaiti Williams, Ethan Roots, Mitchell Karpik, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Rameka Poihipi, Jonah Lowe.

Moana Pasifika: Stephen Perofeta, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Fetuli Paea, Vince Aso, Salesi Rayasi, Josh Ioane, Folau Fakatava, Pita-Gus Sowakula, Alamanda Motuga, Peseta Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, Michael Alaalatoa, Leni Apisai, Daniel Lienert-Brown. Reserves: Samisoni Taukie'aho, Jordan Lay, Sione Mafielo, Samipeni Finau, Nasi Manu, Dwyane Polataivao, Asaeli Tikoroituma, Etene Nanai-Seturo.

- ODT