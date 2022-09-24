Will Jordan scores the All Blacks' first try against the Wallabies. Photo / photosport.nz

Follow all the action from the second Bledisloe Cup test between the All Blacks and the Wallabies from Eden Park.

‌

It all comes down to this, well sort of. The All Blacks can move into pole position on the Rugby Championship table with victory in the second Bledisloe Cup test.

In terms of the Rugby Championship, all four teams could still win the most fiercely competitive title in the last round and, in the unlikely event of the All Blacks losing to Australia at their Eden Park fortress for the first time in 36 years, the Springboks are in prime position to take advantage.

They and the All Blacks are on 14 points — the All Blacks have a superior points differential — Australia have 10 points, and Argentina nine.

The Springboks close the tournament against the Pumas back home in Durban and by then will know what they have to do to win their second title in the Rugby Championship era.

By kickoff, it will have been 10 days since the controversial ending to the Melbourne test when French referee Mathieu Raynal blew up the Wallabies for time-wasting in the closing stages. He'll be running the touchline at Eden Park.

All Blacks skipper Sam Cane has been ruled out of the test due to injury, one of a number of forced changes to the All Blacks team that defeated Australia in Melbourne, with Scott Barrett, David Havili and Quinn Tupaea also unavailable for selection this week.

Sam Whitelock will lead a side which has welcomed No 8 Ardie Savea back from parental leave. He will take his place in a loose forward trio featuring Dalton Papali'i at openside flanker and Akira Ioane on the blindside.

With Havili and Tupaea out of the midfield selection frame, the All Blacks have retained a key combination that finished the test in Melbourne. Jordie Barrett will play second-five eighths while brother Beauden will stay at fullback.

The front row sees experienced hooker Codie Taylor selected in the run-on side while Samisoni Taukei'aho will provide cover, alongside props Ofa Tuungafasi and Nepo Laulala.

Lock Tupou Vaa'i, midfielder Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and outside back Sevu Reece are the other new faces added to the reserves.

The teams:

All Blacks: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Dalton Papali'i, Akira Ioane, Sam Whitelock (c), Brodie Retallick, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot.

Reserves: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ofa Tuungafasi, Nepo Laulala, Tupou Vaa'i, Hoskins Sotutu, Finlay Christie, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Sevu Reece.

Wallabies: Andrew Kellaway, Tom Wright, Len Ikitau, Lalakai Foketi, Marika Koroibete, Bernard Foley, Jake Gordon, Harry Wilson, Pete Samu, Rob Valetini, Cadeyrn Neville, Jed Holloway, Allan Alaalatoa, Dave Porecki, James Slipper (c).

Reserves: Folau Fainga'a, Angus Bell, Pone Fa'amausili, Nick Frost, Fraser McReight, Nic White, Reece Hodge, Jordan Petaia.