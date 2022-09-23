Wayne Smith took over at the helm of the Black Ferns in April. Photo / Photosport

The Black Ferns first test against Japan was a late addition to the schedule for 2022, but it now shapes up as a vital piece of the Rugby World Cup preparation puzzle.

With the 32-strong squad selected for next month's tournament in Auckland and Whangārei, the players tasked with defending the World Cup on home soil have been identified.

However, Wayne Smith's first-choice XV is yet to reveal itself.

"I'd be lying if I said I knew our starting lineup, so this game is important," Smith admitted ahead of tomorrow night's test.

"We've given a lot of ladies opportunities over the last three months, and there's still more opportunity for them.

"We will probably have to get a better feel for what the core of our team is going to be, but I think on the fringes we'll still be able to make some changes. That's the key – by the time we get towards the end of the round robin, we'll know what it looks like and who it is."

This weekend's test against Japan at Eden Park – played ahead of the All Blacks test against the Wallabies – will be the Black Ferns last match before their World Cup opener against Australia on October 8.

Throughout the season there has been a lot of fluidity in some positions, particularly in the backline where only first five-eighth and co-captain Ruahei Demant has been a consistent selections throughout the season.

Against Japan, that remains the case. Demant and Ruby Tui are the only two from the starting backline in their most recent test against Australia to be in the run-on side – although Tui sees a positional switch from the right wing to the left.

In the pack, the front row of Pip Love, Luka Connor and Amy Rule return as the first-choice starters for the second match in a row, while Joanah Ngan-Woo remains starting at lock. Co-captain and loose forward Kennedy Simon will miss the game due to a plantaris muscle (lower leg) injury, but she expected to be healthy for the World Cup opener.

"We've got to start getting some continuity in selection," Smith said. "We changed, I think, eight players for the game in Adelaide, tried some different plays which probably didn't quite come off – coach's fault, not the girls' fault – so I'm hoping that we can make improvements on that.

"We're not going to win the tournament this week. We've got time. That's our aim – put a plan in place and hit our peak at the right time."

The Black Ferns come into this weekend's test unbeaten in 2022, while Japan surprised many when they beat Australia earlier in the year.

Smith expects they will provide a good test for the Black Ferns as the World Cup looms.

"Japan play a really fast brand of rugby so they'll really test our defence. Their defence is outstanding; they spread really quickly, they're good tacklers, so it's a chance for us to play a game against another top team.

Black Ferns: Renee Holmes, Portia Woodman, Amy du Plessis, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Ruby Tui, Ruahei Demant (c), Kendra Cocksedge, Charmaine McMenamin, Sarah Hirini, Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, Chelsea Bremner, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Amy Rule, Luka Connor, Pip Love.

Reserves: Georgia Ponsonby, Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, Santo Taumata, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Kendra Reynolds, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, Stacey Fluhler, Hazel Tubic.