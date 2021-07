Sport Live Euro 2020 updates: Belgium v Italy 2 Jul, 2021 06:40 PM Quick Read Belgium hasn't lost in 13 games and is the top-ranked team in the world while Italy hasen't been beaten in a national team record 31 matches. Photos / AP

Belgium hasn't lost in 13 games and is the top-ranked team in the world while Italy hasen't been beaten in a national team record 31 matches. Photos / AP

NZ Herald