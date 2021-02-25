Live cricket updates: White Ferns v England, second ODI

Sophie Devine of the White Ferns. Photo / Photosport

All the action from the second ODI between the White Ferns and England.

‌

The White Ferns' horror ODI run has hit a historic low.

An eight-wicket defeat to England at Hagley Oval was the White Ferns' 10th consecutive ODI defeat – the longest losing streak in the team's history.

The Ferns haven't won a one-day international in over two years, and never looked likely in Christchurch as they crashed to a heavy defeat against a team who hadn't played for 436 days, continuing a stretch that provides little confidence that the side will be a force to be reckoned with come the 2022 World Cup.

While the 10 defeats have come against opposition ranging from pretty good (South Africa) to defending World Cup champions (England) to historically dominant (Australia), the White Ferns have hardly come close in any of their losses, and lack the top-end talent needed for consistent performances against the world's best.

A meagre 178 all out was never going to cut it in the first of three ODIs against England, and the White Ferns' reliance on their few world-class players means that when Amy Satterthwaite (three), Sophie Devine (16) and Amelia Kerr (13) fail to fire, the team almost always follows suit.

The continued international struggles of opener Natalie Dodd (career strike rate of 40, out for eight off 24 balls) hardly inspires fast starts, and while the middle-order role of Katey Martin (14 off 35) doesn't always offer opportunities for long stays at the crease, she hasn't produced an innings of more than 26 in almost four years.

However, the two players who did perform may be the players the Ferns most needed to if they're to have enough depth to prosper come the World Cup. Hayley Jensen, surprisingly promoted from her usual No 8 spot to open, took her chance with an impressive 53 from 58 balls, while debutant Brooke Halliday marked the occasion with a 54-ball 50.

Jensen picked up a wicket as well, but in a stark highlight of the difference between the two sides, it was one of only two, as Tammy Beaumont (71) and Heather Knight (67) eased their side to victory with a whopping 16.2 overs to spare.

Perhaps one other glimmer of hope for the White Ferns was the debut of 16-year-old spinner Fran Jonas, who delivered a maiden and a close lbw referral in her opening two overs, before losing her length slightly in her second spell.

However, as they contemplate a losing streak that's now reached double digits, that's all the White Ferns have – hope.