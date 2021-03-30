Live cricket updates: White Ferns v Australia, second Twenty20

Sophie Devine. Photo / Photosport

All the T20 cricket action between the White Ferns and Australia.

First T20 recap - Australia beat White Ferns by six wickets:

Ashleigh Gardner belted Australia to a six-wicket win over the White Ferns in the second Twenty20 of today's double header at Seddon Park.

The Ferns scored 130-6 and had Australia in early trouble but a dropped catch in the 13th over proved the turning point.

Maddy Green fumbled a good chance to remove Gardner for 30 when scoring at a run a ball — the next over, she hit consecutive sixes and the visitors never looked back.

Gardner finished unbeaten on 73 off 48 balls, as she and Ellyse Perry (23 off 16) hit 58 off the five overs after the dropped catch to take their total to 133-4 and win with 12 balls to spare.

Amy Satterthwaite top-scored for the White Ferns with 40, as she and Amelia Kerr (20 off 29) put on 58 for the fourth wicket.

The total didn't look like enough, but Ferns quickly had Australia struggling at 3-2 — removing both openers in the first seven balls — and 14-3.

When Meg Lanning departed at 62-4, a home win still looked on the cards — but then Gardner turned the match.