Live cricket updates: Black Caps v India, second test, day one

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the second test against India.

The test has been delayed by a wet outfield, with play set to get underway at 7.30pm after the toss at 7pm, but when play begins it will be without Williamson, who is out due to his recurring left elbow injury.

Coach Gary Stead confirmed the injury had flared up during the first test in Kanpur and with it failing to improve in the days following the match - the call was made to rule the captain out.

"It's been a really tough time for Kane having to deal with such a persistent injury," Stead said.

"While we've been able to manage the injury through the year and the T20 World Cup, the shift to test cricket and the increased batting loading has reaggravated his elbow.

"Ultimately the injury is still not right and while he got through the Kanpur test, it was clear playing in the second test wasn't an option.

"We all know how much he loves playing and leading this team, particularly in test cricket, so it's a very difficult decision to sit out.

"It's been a challenging year for Kane trying to manage his elbow and it's important we now formulate a good plan with him to ensure the injury does not continue to plague him.

"He will likely require a sustained period of rest followed by rehabilitation, strengthening and gradual batting loading."

Tom Latham will captain the Black Caps, with Daryl Mitchell likely to slot into the side when the team is revealed at the toss.

India are also without three veterans for the test - Ishant Sharma is out with a discolated finger which he suffered on the first ball of day five of the first test, while Ravindra Jadeja has a swollen right forearm and Ajinkya Rahane sustained a left hamstring strain on the final day of the first test and has not recovered.

Sharma and Rahane's places were in doubt for the second test anyway, and will likely be replaced by Mohammed Siraj and returning captain Virat Kohli, but Jadeja is a significant loss.

When Rachin Ravindra had, after 91 balls, finally seen off the fearsome Indian attack and steered the Black Caps to a famous draw, it dawned on him that he had just lived out a childhood dream.

Saving the test with mentor Ajaz Patel was amazing enough, but as Ravindra then walked back to the changing room, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor - idols he had watched growing up – were there to congratulate him.

And to accomplish all that while on test debut? Well, it doesn't get much better than that, and the 22-year-old was ecstatic after the game when he realised what he had done.

"It was a pretty incredible moment – really taking in the crowd and how loud they were and all the fielders around the bat, it's stuff you dream about as a kid when you watch test matches like that – that's where your heroes and idols are made.

"Being able to bat with guys who I've played with throughout the start of my career and somehow manage our nerves together, it was a pretty special feeling and to be able to come out with a draw was incredible."

Ravindra walked to the crease with a rescue mission required, and batted for over an hour and a half, losing partners along the way until he was joined by the last man, Patel, with the pair saving the first test in Kanpur by blocking 52 balls and batting together for 29 nervous minutes.

"Chatting to Jazzy [Patel] the last 50 balls was quite nerve-wracking but it was good to have him there as well," said Ravindra.

"I've known him for about five years now, I played my first winter squad and first-class game with him, so it was cool to have him there and talk about things and lean on each other. He's like a mentor for me, especially for bowling, he's helped me a lot and being able to share that moment with him was amazing."

Despite a touch of nerves, Ravindra was cool beyond his years, acting like a veteran as he supported the tail-enders against a world-class Indian spin attack.

"I was alright in the end because it was just batting – I know my process, I know what I've done in training, I back myself to do this. It's not necessarily going through the motions but you're pretty focused, it was a balancing act because I didn't want to seem too intense to the guy coming in, I didn't want to seem like I wasn't calm to him."

The drama of the final partnership was exacerbated by the fading light in Kanpur, with the umpires consulting the light metre every over before determining with under 10 minutes to go that the light was too poor to continue.

Ravindra, however, was trying not to even notice.

"It was a big relief because I was trying not to look at the scoreboard and how many overs to go, I was just thinking ball after ball, this is what I need to do. Trying to forget about everything, all external factors, but definitely a big relief seeing everyone high-fiving each other, seeing how happy everyone was, it was pretty cool.

"It's a moment I'll never forget."