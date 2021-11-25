Live cricket updates: Black Caps v India, first test

Kyle Jamieson bowling. Photo / Photosport

All the test cricket action between the Black Caps and India.

There had been one examination Kyle Jamieson was yet to face during his exemplary start to test cricket.

The tall right-arm quick has proven among New Zealand's best strike weapons in each of his eight tests, taking 46 wickets at an average of 14, but each had been played on a seam-friendly wicket at home or in England.

During the most recent of those, Jamieson was named man of the match as the Black Caps won the World Test Championship against India in Southampton.

And five months later, as New Zealand made a test return against the same opponent in the rather different setting of Kanpur, nestled on the banks of the Ganges, Jamieson showed he could be just as effective in foreign conditions.

The 26-year-old bowled only six overs in the first session of the opening test against India, as the hosts advanced to 82-1 at lunch, but showed in that spell why he was among the first names on the New Zealand teamsheet.

Jamieson was always going to be included despite the tourists opting for only two seamers, with Neil Wagner the unlucky man to miss out.

His stunning start to test life - which had included 16 wickets at an average of 13 against India - meant he merited a chance to challenge himself on the subcontinent for the first time.

And it was he who provided the challenge on a hazy opening morning, the Black Caps having been forced to bowl after losing what could prove an important toss.

Spin was the understandable pre-match focus, with Kanpur having a reputation for producing turning tracks. And it was only the mind as early as the opening over, as Tim Southee complained about Mayank Agarwal running on the pitch three balls into the test.

But it was Jamieson's pace that drew the focus in an excellent first hour for New Zealand, consistently making the batsmen play while varying his length and finding some swing.

In the eighth over he also found reward with a length ball to Agarwal that straightened enough to induce a defensive prod and a faint outside edge through to Tom Blundell.

India would have been pleased to see Jamieson's spell end after six demanding overs, having taken 1-12 and confirmed his ability to draw something out of any pitch.

Indeed, Shubman Gill was not shy in accelerating his innings, contributing 41 runs from 48 balls in a 50-run stand with Cheteshwar Pujara.

Gill, who advanced to lunch unbeaten on 52, was fortunate to still be at the crease.

He had been given out lbw from Southee's second over, only for a big inside edge to see the decision overturned. And the Black Caps gave him another life in Ajaz Patel's first over, opting not to review after Gill, on six, was rapped low on the front pad, despite replays clearly showing the ball would have struck the stumps.

Patel had little interest in an appeal, but there was plenty to interest the spinners otherwise. His fifth delivery kept frighteningly low and there was some serious turn throughout the session, including from debutant and part-timer Rachin Ravindra.

But even if the wicket deteriorates as predicted, Jamieson has already illustrated he will remain a weapon.