England's Ollie Pope plays a shot off the bowling of New Zealand's Matt Henry. Photo / AP

All the action from day three of the second test between the Black Caps and England.

New Zealand delivered a blueprint of ruthless determination and a sense of unfinished business to reach 553 on the second day of the second cricket test against England at Nottingham.

That total is their highest in England, eclipsing the 551-9 at Lord's in 1973.

The hosts were 90-1 at stumps, a deficit of 463.

The Black Caps highlights reel read like the credits to Lord of the Rings as they channelled their inner Robin Hood to distribute runs in the legendary outlaw's home city.

Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell both made their third test centuries as part of a 236-run partnership, New Zealand's record for the fifth wicket. They eclipsed the 222-mark set by Craig McMillan and Nathan Astle against Zimbabwe at Wellington in 2000. In addition, the pair surpassed the 195 they made to resurrect first test hopes in vain last week at Lord's.

Their effort also became the highest New Zealand stand in England, beating Martin Crowe and Bruce Edgar's 210 for the third wicket at Lord's in 1986.

Blundell was eventually dismissed for 106, the highest score by a New Zealand wicketkeeper in England. He was caught by England captain Ben Stokes at mid-off from spinner Jack Leach, leaving the visitors at 405-5.

Earlier, Mitchell reached his century from 184 balls with an edge through a vacant third slip off Matt Potts.

The innings marked the sixth test ton by a New Zealander at Trent Bridge and the fourth after Bevan Congdon and Victor Pollard (both 1973) and Martin Crowe (1994) across successive tests in England.

Potts also sneaked through Mitchell's defence on 98 but the ball hit outside the line for lbw. In a blow for the right-armer, he then dropped his nemesis on 104 at long-on from the bowling of Leach.

Mitchell eventually made 190, the second-highest score by a No 5 at the ground after Eddie Paynter's 216 not out against Australia in 1938.

Blundell brought up his ton in 191 balls, 11.2 overs after his batting partner, by pushing into the legside for a single off Leach.

Mitchell's highlights included his excoriating swivel pulls and lofted straight drives. Blundell impressed through his acrobatic balance and instinctive timing. England paid an extortionate price for dropped catches — best estimated at 248 runs.

Fluent contributions also came from debutant Michael Bracewell with 49 and Trent Boult with 16 not out.

England made steady progress with the bat in the early stanzas. Zak Crawley was dismissed for four at the end of the second over, receiving an unplayable ball angled across him by Boult which caught the bat shoulder on the way through to Blundell.

However, Alex Lees on 34 and Ollie Pope on 51 moved them through to stumps after both receiving let-offs from Mitchell who dropped his first two chances at first slip — Lees off Tim Southee and Pope off Boult — since inheriting the coveted role upon Ross Taylor's retirement.

New Zealand have played nine times at Trent Bridge for six losses, two draws and a win — in 1986. A second beckons, provided they can capitalise on the platform they've built.