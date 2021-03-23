Live cricket updates: Black Caps v Bangladesh, second ODI

Trent Boult. Photo / Photosport

There would have been more than a hint of nervous energy crackling around the nets yesterday as the Black Caps prepared for the second one-dayer against Bangladesh.

Speedster Lockie Ferguson rejoined the camp in Christchurch, the latest step in his recovery from a stress fracture in his back, diagnosed after rocking the West Indies in a T20 series in November.

Ferguson, 29, is not part of the ODI squad to face the tourists, but is expected to be named in the tomorrow's (Tuesday) T20 squad for the final three matches of the home international summer. His presence was also expected to have an immediate effect on today's training.

"I know there'll be a few tailenders who won't want to bat in the nets today if he's out there," coach Gary Stead quipped. "That's encouraging. It keeps those nets a bit shorter for us."

The presence of the right-armer who can nudge 150kp/h on the speed gun is a welcome boost as it gives selectors options in all three formats. Should he get through the Bangladesh series unscathed, Ferguson will join Brendon McCullum's Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL before joining up with Yorkshire for the T20 Blast.

It is no coincidence that Ferguson will be in England at the same time as the Black Caps tour there for two tests followed by the World Test Championship final against India at Southampton. Ferguson is not a first-choice test, but would be a dynamic player to call upon if there are injuries in the camp.

In other team news, Stead indicated that Ross Taylor would continue to sit out the series as he heals a small hamstring tear.

Although he probably could play without too much discomfort, Stead said there was little point rushing the veteran back with such an important tour on the horizon.

"Being the player he is, if it's touch and go we're likely not to play Ross. It's not worth the risk at this stage and it's also an opportunity for us to see [more] of Devon [Conway] and Will [Young]."

Conway and Young both got to the crease in Dunedin, but with the hosts chasing a paltry target, they were not put under any pressure. Conway scored a sedate 27 off 52 balls before throwing his wicket away with the finish line approaching. That allowed Young the chance to stretch his wings, scoring 11 off six.

The only danger with Taylor's absence is there is a risk he arrives in England undercooked after a so-so summer by his high standards.

Even with the likely absence of Taylor, New Zealand will start as almost unbackable favourites in the first ODI under lights at Hagley Oval.

With the wicket expected to bounce, Bangladesh's batsmen will again be put under the blowtorch by Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson at the top of the innings.

"We played really, really well in the first game. It's always nice when you start with that intensity, especially the bowling performance," Stead said.

"We applied a lot of pressure through Boult and Matt Henry up front, then Kyle Jamieson behind them."

Boult was superb in Dunedin, at times his left-arm swing was unplayable.

"He brought great attitude. The way he prepared. The way he got himself ready and to see the bowl swinging again like that was awesome. Trent adds energy wherever he is and the way he set the scene for our bowling group was great.

"He likes getting those wickets next to his name but I thought his accuracy was the key thing. It was impressive.

"Trent [singled] out Kyle and how well he played without necessarily picking up the wickets on that day. I thought as a pack and as partnerships we bowled really well on a wicket that actually bounced a bit."

He expected the visitors to improve markedly from the first match, saying that had been the trend for touring sides following quarantine.

It's a reasonable assumption although the facts don't necessarily back that up. While Australia improved, the West Indies got worse and Pakistan were Pakistan– good one day, not very the next