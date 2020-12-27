Live cricket updates: Australia v India, day three, Boxing Day test at Melbourne Cricket Ground

India's Ajinkya Rahane reaches to hit the ball during play on day two of the second cricket test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Photo / AP

All the action from day three of the second test between Australia and India.

Day two of the Boxing Day test was all about Ajinkya Rahane as India's stand-in captain claimed a sensational century to put Australia to the sword.

Rahane made Australia pay for dropping him on 74, becoming the first Indian captain since Sachin Tendulkar in 1999 to score a century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, as well as the first visiting captain to achieve the feat since Pakistan's Mohammad Yousuf in 2004.

India finished the day at 277-5 – a lead of 82 runs – as Rahane finished unbeaten on 104, sharing half-century partnerships with Hanuma Vihari (21) and Rishabh Pant (29) before adding an unbroken 104 with Ravindra Jadeja, who will return tomorrow on 40.

India had edged to 90-3 at lunch, losing two wickets in Sunday's first session. Shubman Gill (45) and Cheteshwar Pujara (17) added 61 before pace bowler Pat Cummins (2-71) struck in successive overs. Gill was dropped on four and 28, before an ambitious drive led to his dismissal, caught behind. Cummins pounced again in his next over, removing Pujara caught behind by a diving Tim Paine after a defiant 70-ball knock.

Vihari gloved an attempted sweep after lunch and was caught at slip off spinner Nathan Lyon's bowling at 116-4, before Mitchell Starc (2-61) became the ninth Australian man to claim 250 test wickets when the left-arm quick removed Pant caught behind for 29 at 173-5.

India are without their best batsman and captain Virat Kohli, who has returned to India to be with his wife for the birth of their first child. But they are in safe hands with Rahane still at the batting crease.

Rahane also led the side in brilliant fashion in the field on Saturday, using his bowlers superbly and showing flair with his field settings.

-with news.com and AP