Cricket: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Kane Williamson and Trent Boult earn team of the decade accolades

Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine. Photosport

White Ferns great Suzie Bates has been honoured for her outstanding performances in two cricket forms with the ICC teams of the decade revealed overnight.

Bates was named in both the ICC women's ODI side and Twenty20 side of the decade, showcasing how impressive the all-rounder has been across both formats.

Bates was named alongside teammate Sophie Devine in the Twenty20 side, the only team of the decade that includes multiple New Zealanders.

Bates has scored eight of her 10 career ODI centuries in the last decade with a batting average of 46.64 over that time frame.

The ICC Women's ODI Team of the Decade 👊



🇦🇺 🇦🇺 🇦🇺

🇮🇳 🇮🇳

🇿🇦 🇿🇦

🌴 🌴

🇳🇿

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/NxiF9dbnt9 — ICC (@ICC) December 27, 2020

The ICC Women's T20I Team of the Decade 🔥



Plenty of runs and wickets in that side! 👏 #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/mRkVN1SHSf — ICC (@ICC) December 27, 2020

Coming off his 23rd test century in the first test against Pakistan, Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson was named in test side alongside an impressive batting lineup including Alastair Cook, David Warner, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kumar Sangakkara.

None of the Black Caps bowlers cracked the side, however Australian quicks could feel equally aggrieved, with selectors favouring the English duo of Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad alongside South African quick Dale Steyn.

Your ICC Men's Test Team of the Decade 🏏



A line-up that could probably bat for a week! 💥 #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/Kds4fMUAEG — ICC (@ICC) December 27, 2020

Black Caps quick Trent Boult was named in the ODI side of the decade. The side features three Indian players, the most of any nation.

No Black Caps made the men's Twenty20 side of the decade.

India's Kohli is the only player to be named in all three formats in the men's game.

The ICC Men's T20I Team of the Decade. And what a team it is! ⭐



A whole lot of 6️⃣-hitters in that XI! pic.twitter.com/AyNDlHtV71 — ICC (@ICC) December 27, 2020

Bates, Devine and Williamson have all been shortlisted for player of the decade awards which are announced tomorrow.