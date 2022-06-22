Grace Prendergast and Kerri Gowler from New Zealand with their gold medals. Photo / Getty.

Grace Prendergast cuts a jaunty figure crossing the road for a catch-up at Cambridge University after her year of ultra-achievement.

She turns 30 at the end of the month having become an Olympic champion in rowing's pair at Tokyo, a silver medallist in the eight, a winner in the annual boat race against Oxford, and on the cusp of completing a Master of Philosophy in planning, growth and regeneration.

Prendergast has also learned how to punt on the River Cam, hobnob with academic glitterati at weekly robe and gown dinners, and manage the sort of schedule that requires 25-hour days.

We meet at Fitzbillies Café, arm ourselves with coffees and almond macaroons, and head up Silver St towards Queens' College.

This has been her home since last year's Games.

Soon we're at a wooden gate built into a stone edifice. Goodness knows how old the timber and hinges are, but what's known as the Old Court began life in 1448 when Margaret of Anjou, then Queen of England, founded the college. It is known by the plural because rival monarch Elizabeth Woodville "refounded" the institution in 1465 after she and Edward IV had ascended to the throne.

Centuries rather than decades are the historical currency around here as the door opens into a scholastic Narnia.

Manicured lawns, lush gardens and mature trees soften a blend of medieval and modern architecture.

Awe is the word that springs to mind.

We wander through the relatively youthful Walnut Tree Court, established between 1616 and 1618, and eventually settle in comfy chairs on a patch of turf to watch punters poling passengers along the river.

"Yeah, nah, it's been a good experience so far," a grinning Prendergast says by way of Kiwi understatement.

"It took me a while to get my head around. I'm still learning something new every week about the college, the university and the town.

"Just walking in here is its own little world. Showing guests around reiterates how special it is. It's insane, a once in a lifetime opportunity."

Prendergast is right. Some of history's A-listers have studied and made world-changing discoveries within walking distance.

Many can be identified by surname: Newton, Darwin, Rutherford, Hawking…

Perhaps the most legendary anecdote is reserved for Francis Crick, who dashed into The Eagle pub on February 28, 1953 to announce he and James Watson had "discovered the secret of life". They had correctly identified the double-helix structure of DNA.

Prendergast has plans to shake up the planet, too.

"Most courses have a sustainability focus, which is so important at the moment. I'd like to go down that route. I'm not 100 percent sure what that looks like, but the people you meet here and the conversations have opened my eyes to the opportunities.

"My background was in business studies so to branch out into a different area was welcome, given it's the first time I've studied fulltime away from the rowing bubble. It's intense, but the teaching and the way you have to drive yourself is awesome.

"All the resources are there for you to make the most of it. You're offered talks every week by impressive lecturers and guest speakers. Not only am I learning about my own degree, but I'm increasing my knowledge of the world."

Prendergast wasn't sure of what to do after Tokyo and is yet to commit to Paris in 2024 but wanted a plan in place. She knows people who struggled to settle after topping the Olympic podium.

"I was lucky enough to be living with [double Olympian] Ruby Tew. She applied and got in, and the more she talked about the experience the more I thought that sounds special, I want to give it a go."

Prendergast has packed plenty into her tenure.

She and Tew became champions in the annual boat race against Oxford on April 3, triumphing over 6.8km of the Thames River from Putney to Mortlake.

"It wasn't easy, but I realise I'm only here a year and didn't want to sacrifice any extra-curricular activities. That meant balancing study, rowing and generally making the most of what Cambridge has to offer.

"The amount of training caught me off-guard. There were short sessions, but it was still two times a day and then trying to work. We had girls running off to stand in hospitals all day.

Grace Prendergast at Cambridge.

"It was extraordinary – and at times challenging - what you can fit into a day, but once we won the boat race it was worth it."

What's the feeling like as people cheer you on the Thames?

"It's hugely tactical, a different race to anything I've experienced.

"For starters, I found it odd that the whole season you knew who you'd line up against because of that rivalry. Normally we don't think about our competition as much as they do here.

"In the race you have to consider what the other crew is doing more, compared to a 2km race where you go down a lane. Fortunately, we had an 18-year-old male coxswain [Jasper Parish] who had inside knowledge from growing up on the Thames. He did a great job mastering the challenge of coxing women."

Prendergast soon leaves to rejoin Kerri Williams [nee Gowler] in the pair for the Henley Royal Regatta starting June 28 and the season's third World Cup in Lucerne from July 8-10.

In the meantime she has been absorbing a mix of traditions and exams as part of a classical education.

"There's a lot of formal meals of three to four courses. They've become a normal thing in my week. It's pretty special when you turn up with your robe and gown and go to fancy dinners in these old halls.

"I'm trying to make the most of this lifestyle while it lasts. It's not the real world, but such a cool experience."

The social scene culminates with what are known as the May balls, despite the fixtures moving to June when the exam timetable shifted in 1882. These tend to go from dusk to dawn. College "survivor photographs" are often taken for posterity.

"Apparently they are extravagant. One of the ones I'm going to is a white tie event. I've never been to one of those. I mean what does 'white tie' even mean? I was told for women that means gloves, so I'll have to find some of those."

And has Prendergast mastered the art of punting along The Backs, a region so named because the river flows along the rear of several colleges?

"Now that is a fun activity on a nice day, but trying to go straight is more difficult than I thought."

Alternatively, she's giving The Bumps festival a miss. That's a predator-prey type four-day regatta in which crews are encouraged to hunt and tap opponents in front of them to work their way up a divisional pecking order.

"That sounds a bit aggressive for my liking," Prendergast says.

"We're taught to look after our boats our whole lives to make sure we don't damage them.

"I think I'll line up along the bank and enjoy that one from afar."

Eventually we part ways after crossing one of Queens' College's landmarks, The Mathematical Bridge.

A myth claims the structure was designed and built by Sir Isaac Newton without any nuts and bolts. Past engineering students were alleged to have dismantled the design to see how the scientist completed the magic feat, and failed with the re-build.

The prosaic but more factual version of events is that the bridge was "only" constructed in 1749, 22 years after Newton's death, but the oak decayed and needed repair in 1866. A teak crossing has been in place since 1905.

So where might Prendergast's own career span from here?

Such a passion for sustainability, the zeitgeist of our age, means she is poised to continue making a difference after surrendering her bow-side oar.

"It was a last minute choice, but I have no regrets. I'm loving every minute of it."

Ultimately New Zealanders should benefit from her period of enlightenment.