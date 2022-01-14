Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Liam Napier: Why Novak Djokovic's legacy will forever be tarnished

4 minutes to read
Novak Djokovic during a practice session ahead of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. Photo / Getty

Novak Djokovic during a practice session ahead of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. Photo / Getty

Liam Napier
By
Liam Napier

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

OPINION:

Novak Djokovic appears destined to be deprived his crowning tennis glory in Melbourne, not by a heroic five-set upset, but by an obstacle so easily avoided.

When Djokovic claims a record 21st Grand Slam

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.