Novak Djokovic during a practice session ahead of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. Photo / Getty

OPINION:

Novak Djokovic appears destined to be deprived his crowning tennis glory in Melbourne, not by a heroic five-set upset, but by an obstacle so easily avoided.

When Djokovic claims a record 21st Grand Slam title that, statistically speaking, will anoint him the greatest male tennis player in history, it will now come with the sour taste of him being widely disliked. That much, he has assured.

For all the Serb's great feats, his most revealing actions are coming off the court. His legacy, by extension, will be tarnished.

Whether derived from wealth or sense of entitlement, it is an ugly trait. Without uttering a word, it screams, 'I am better than you, the rules don't apply to me'.

Maybe the world's best tennis player thinks in his universe there is no global pandemic, vaccines make no difference to public health (shh, don't mention polio or smallpox) and the globe is flat.

Djokovic is no revolutionary. He is self-righteous.

Unfortunately for the many lives and livelihoods lost, Covid-19 cannot be swatted away with a graceful backhand down the line. If only.

Having won the past three Australian Open titles - nine overall - Djokovic, somewhat understandably, feels as though he can walk on water in Melbourne.

His actions project a sense of a man who believes he can part the sea like he piercingly splits the white court lines; someone who cares only about himself.

Attending public events last month without wearing a mask while awaiting Covid test results and then, while knowingly Covid positive, to put others, including children, in danger is deeply irresponsible.

Doing so in Serbia is an offence under article 248 of the criminal code that can evoke a fine or prison sentence of up to three years - but don't expect demigod Djokovic to face any sanction in his homeland, where he is effectively untouchable.

Lying on travel documents by stating he had not travelled to Spain prior to entering Australia - a mistake apparently made by Djokovic's agent - could be human error. Given the context, it could just as easily be another example in a track record of living above the clouds.

Lest we forget the super-spreader event Djokovic held in 2020.

Regardless, few of us would expect to be well received by the Australian Border Force if we arrived on their doorstep with similar errors in our documentation during a global pandemic.

Djokovic is entitled to his views but so, too, do individual countries hold the right to run their borders as they see fit.

The denials and disdain from Djokovic and his team make a mockery of lives lost and the sacrifice and struggle millions have endured through widespread lockdowns and ongoing restrictions. The basic premise of vaccines after all is to not only protect oneself but, more importantly, those vulnerable around us.

Djokovic's position also flies in the face of his counterparts, 97 per cent of whom are vaccinated, and the privileged existence many athletes have led during the pandemic.

When Djokovic arrived to practise at Rod Laver Arena after winning his initial court case that overruled the government's cancellation of his visa, the gym fell silent.

That awkward and uncomfortable scene is further reflected by comments from fellow players clearly fed up with the Australian Open becoming all about one man.

Rafael Nadal said: "If he wanted, he could be playing in Australia without a problem. He makes his own decision. Everyone is free to take their own decisions, but then there are some consequences."

Greek world No 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas followed serve: "Djokovic has been playing by his own rules and has risked missing out in the Australian Open.

"A very small group chose to follow their own way and it kind of makes the majority look like they're all fools or something."

Sure, the Australian Government is guilty of politicising this sorry saga. Had they acted much sooner by clearly outlining their position to Tennis Australia prior to Djokovic's arrival the collateral damage of the world No 1 potentially being pulled from the tournament after his first-round match could have been avoided.

The only positive from this fiasco is the light shone on Australia's ghastly immigration policy after Djokovic's spent four days detained alongside asylum seekers, some of whom have been in the same hotel for seven years.

Yet even amid the populist and cynical vote-grabbing plots, surely the greater crime is a superstar undermining a global health crisis.

So long as he stands firm Australia won't be the last port where Djokovic encounters these issues. Sooner or later he will be forced to grasp the notion that no athlete, no matter how formidable, is above border rules.