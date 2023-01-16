Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Liam Napier: The cutthroat contrast between New Zealand Rugby and world’s top teams

Liam Napier
By
4 mins to read
Dave Rennie was replaced as Wallabies coach just eight months out from the World Cup. Photo / Getty Images

Dave Rennie was replaced as Wallabies coach just eight months out from the World Cup. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION:

Test rugby continues to carve an increasingly cold-blooded ruthless path with Dave Rennie’s axing from the Wallabies claiming the third international head coach in the past five weeks.

Eight months out from the World

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport