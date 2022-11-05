Sam Whitelock and his team know what they'll be in for at Prinicpality Stadium. Photo / Photosport

Few venues in world rugby match the Principality Stadium. The Welsh singing and their passion combine to form one the great goosebump experiences.

With the roof closed to consistent rain in Cardiff this week, decibels will reverberate from every corner. It is imperative the All Blacks harness that backdrop to use it as fuel to ignite a flame that’s only flickered throughout this year’s turbulent campaign.

Aside from South Africa, where Ellis Park stands tall as their mecca, the northern hemisphere fans and arenas are on a different scale to anywhere on the rugby globe.

Give the Welsh a sniff of adding their fourth triumph – their first in 69 years – against the All Blacks, and the sheer noise will quickly form a consuming pressure Ian Foster’s men haven’t always coped with this year.

This is a different Welsh side to the one the All Blacks crushed by scoring seven tries in the 54-16 victory that marked Beauden Barrett’s 100th test here last year. Wales were decimated by injuries and, with that match falling outside the test window, they could not select at least three English-based players.

While Wayne Pivac’s side are again missing influential first five-eighth Dan Biggar, fullback Liam Williams and an injury cloud hovers over Leigh Halfpenny, there’s enough starch in loose forwards Taulupe Faletau and Justin Tipuric and attacking threats via lethal wing Louis Rees-Zammit to seriously challenge the All Blacks.

Beauden Barrett runs in for a try against a depleted Wales side in 2021. Photo / Photosport

The big question with Wales is do they truly believe? They have failed in their last 32 attempts against the All Blacks, and in many of those they were mentally shot long before kick-off.

Having witnessed the All Blacks this year suffer their first home series defeat in 27 years to Ireland and their maiden home defeat against Argentina, to notch three straight losses in New Zealand at the time, Wales aren’t alone in viewing the All Blacks as far more fallible.

After fighting to a spirited defeat in Tokyo last week, Japan coach Jamie Joseph echoed those sentiments when suggesting the All Blacks had lost their fear factor.

The All Blacks can’t afford any more unwanted history further eroding their status. Four losses this year are already too many.

All Blacks captain Sam Whitelock, with nine wins from as many attempts against Wales, is reminded of the legacy of success every time he visits the Welsh capital.

“It’s something you’re aware of but it’s exactly that, it’s history. I probably get that question more from the Welsh people because my grandfather played in that ‘53 game when the All Blacks did lose so I’m definitely aware of it,” Whitelock said.

A year out from the World Cup, Wales must mark the start of the All Blacks reinforcing their authority.

We’ve heard plenty about the changes new assistant coaches Jason Ryan and Joe Schmidt have injected; the All Blacks training ground intensity, their off-field accountability. Yet that counts for little without consistent performances.

Following another underwhelming effort in Japan that featured 28 missed tackles and three lost lineouts, there is again a need to respond.

Joe Schmidt and Ian Foster. Photo / Photosport

There’s no room for excuses this weekend. Other than Sam Cane, Will Jordan and Dane Coles, the All Blacks boast a fully fit squad. Many of their returning incumbents may be rusty, having not played in the past five weeks, but that should also leave them fresh and hungry.

“This is our second full week after a month break,” Foster noted. “You can see we’re introducing a number of guys that didn’t play last week. The challenge for us is to get our combination work really strong, really quickly. The Welsh are going to demand that. They’re a passionate team. They play really effective, high tempo rugby and if we’re not on our game you end up chasing them.”

If anyone could lack fluency it’s Wales. They last played in July during their 2-1 series loss in South Africa – a tour which included their first away victory in the Republic. Prior to that their the Six Nations campaign contained one win against Scotland and a home loss to Italy.

Sustained mental application is a major focus for the All Blacks. This year too often they have clocked off within games to display a lack of ruthlessness.

Organised, committed defences – Argentina and Japan in particular – caused the All Blacks problems and so, too, when opposition successfully targeted their breakdown.

The All Blacks have been good, bad, indifferent all in one performance. The mental frailties of starting well, establishing large leads and complacency setting in can’t continue.

“You look at last week we were up 21-3,” Foster said. “The key is to stay focused for extended periods and finish it through to the end of the game. That’s something we’ve done well in some situations and haven’t done well in others.”

Wales’ blended style, their liking for the aerial battle and attacking intent, should provide ample opportunities for the All Blacks on dewy turf laid 10 days ago.

Finish those attacking chances, use their varied kicking game, bring a ferocious intent to the collisions, mix accuracy and innovation with their set piece, and the All Blacks should avoid wild dancing in the streets of Cardiff.