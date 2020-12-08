Liam Napier: Sport must embrace its power to push for change

Wallabies players sing the Australian national anthem. Photo / Getty

OPINION

Sport can, should, must be a vehicle for change.

Forget the archaic view that politics and sport don't mix – in many ways they are one in the same.

In recent weeks we've seen the All Blacks pay tribute to Diego Maradona; the Wallabies embrace their indigenous jersey and sing the Australian anthem in an Aboriginal language for the first time; the Black Caps and West Indies take a knee in support for the Black Lives Matter movement; and the birth of the Moana Pasifika team.

All signify sport's ability to step beyond the realms of competition; to recognise the bigger picture at play.

The stirring Australian anthem rendition in the Eora language, before the Wallabies drew the final Tri Nations match with Argentina, was a landmark moment for an inherently racist country in desperate need of tackling its past.

While the initial reaction to the anthem was overwhelmingly positive, high profile sporting figures such as Anthony Mundine and Latrell Mitchell have since criticised the move for perpetuating the original version, which they believe is racist.

In spending hours behind the scenes learning the indigenous translation, however, the Wallabies achieved progress by simply sparking awareness. Without that, there is no conversations and debates about where to next.

This is the most important step – achieving a starting point for change that allows others to build and follow.

Indigenous inclusion - inclusion of all kind, in fact - needs more than fleeting gestures, but the anthem was a long overdue start.

Wallabies head coach Dave Rennie. Photo / Photosport

Dave Rennie deserves a large share of the credit for his Wallabies side championing the Aboriginal cause. By tackling the Wallabies' true sense of purpose – who they represent, their culture and history – Rennie is attempting to alter the perception of a side that embraces the rugby community to one that seeks to embrace the entire country.

Professional sports – the All Blacks and International Olympic Committee two leading lights in this regard – are often guilty of muzzling athletes from speaking their minds on polarising political issues for fear they may make statements that do not fit their global 'brands'.

How refreshing it is, then, when reach and profile are used to push for progressive change.

How good would it be, for example, for any All Black to make a similar stand to the message Naomi Osaka sent by pulling out of a tennis tournament in August to protest against racial injustice, hours after the two-time Grand Slam champion booked her spot in the semifinals of the US Open tune-up event.

All Blacks in recent times have assumed the mantle in speaking up about the importance of mental health and LGBT inclusion but this should be the norm, not the exception, when it comes to sharing their views.

In a somewhat similar vein, it feels as though the Pasifika rugby movement is finally gaining traction in New Zealand.

Ardie Savea, Ngani Laumape and the Ioane brothers, Rieko and Akira, were among the quarantined All Blacks to express their desire to represent Moana Pasifika in future.

Hurricanes second five-eighth Laumape said: "I would of loved to have been out there tonight playing for my Tongan family and being part of Pasifika culture all the best tonight brothers."

Ngani Laumape. Photo / Photosport

Such deeply personal aspirations present a complex conundrum. These All Blacks would need to leave their respective Super Rugby teams – or perhaps secure significant insurance cover for a one-off appearance – to join their Moana Pasifika brothers.

Voicing their shared passion to represent their proud heritage does, however, fuel the fire for Moana Pasifika's long-term inclusion in Super Rugby from 2022.

Rugby in December is a hard sell. This was evident in the underwhelming turnout for Moana Pasifika's debut against New Zealand Māori in Hamilton last Saturday. Yet even in such circumstances, it is impossible to overlook the scenes only a Pacific team is able to generate.

Where else would you find a gaggle of giggling elderly women in Tana Umaga's presence; all so at ease, adoring, exuding joy.

Fiji's Pita Gus Sowakula, Samoa's Michael Alaalatoa and Tonga's Tevake 'Nasi' Manu jointly leading the combined cultural challenge was another moment to savour – as are the post-match pictures of Moana Pasifika players posing with immensely proud family members.

Many questions remain with Moana Pasifika – who funds the team; pays the players, who are they eligible for, does a New Zealand-based team truly benefit the Island nations?

Get those aspects right, though, and this is a movement many leading All Blacks will get behind.

Moana Pasifika could, in fact, be the next example of sport's ability to influence positive change.

The more, the better, on that front.