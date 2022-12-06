Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|RugbyUpdated

Liam Napier: How international coaching turmoil could impact the All Blacks

Liam Napier
By
5 mins to read
Ian Foster and Wayne Pivac. Photo / Photosport

Ian Foster and Wayne Pivac. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

Wayne Pivac and Eddie Jones are out, and Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick are in, as seismic shifts grip Wales and England nine months out from the World Cup.

Two head coaching axings in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport