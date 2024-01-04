Liam Napier: How Ian Foster could have been the big winner from All Blacks mess

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster ahead of the Rugby World Cup. Photo / Photosport

As we say goodbye to 2023 and welcome in 2024, it’s a good time to catch up on the very best of the Herald columnists we enjoyed reading over the last 12 months. From politics to sport, from business to entertainment and lifestyle, these are the voices and views our audience loved the most. Today it’s five of the top columns from Liam Napier.

When the dust eventually settles on the All Blacks coaching saga, Ian Foster can use the inescapable end of an era to his advantage.

The next six weeks will inevitably be dominated by Scott Robertson and Jamie Joseph’s head-to-head battle to form compelling coaching teams and land the All Blacks top job from next year.

During that awkward time, before the All Blacks take centre stage by beginning their road to the World Cup, Foster may fade into the background.

He’s made his feelings clear, said his piece, by twice publicly criticising New Zealand Rugby’s mid-April appointment timeline. With decisions made and deadlines now set, there’s little more for Foster to gain by continuing down that path.

Moving to appoint the next All Blacks coach prior to the World Cup therefore hands Foster the canvas to paint the scene and further galvanise his team.

Foster, his assistants and wider management may feel as though they are being forced out before their chance to prove themselves on the pinnacle stage which could spark a shared desire to douse the doubters – of which the list is lengthy.

With the clock ticking to the end of his tenure at the World Cup, Foster could sell a pitch for the swathe of departing senior All Blacks to join the expected coaching and management cleanout to target a blaze of glory exit in France.

Achieve an improbable World Cup success, and Foster could certainly flip the bird, drop the mic, and seize the rosé on his way out the door. Read more >

Test rugby continues to carve an increasingly cold-blooded ruthless path with Dave Rennie’s axing from the Wallabies claiming the third international head coach in the past five weeks.

Eight months out from the World Cup, one week after Rennie staged a Wallabies training camp on the Gold Coast, Rugby Australia followed Wales and England’s lead to break the traditional four-year cycle and detonate their head coach’s tenure.

Eddie Jones, a matter of weeks after he was sacked by England, immediately returns to the coaching merry-go-round after being installed on a risky five-year deal with the Wallabies.

In the wake of Jones’ appointment, and the inevitable extolling of his abilities, it’s worth noting not one Wallabies coach this century has emerged with an enhanced reputation.

Rennie’s abrupt exit offers another lesson, too, for any New Zealand coaches pondering the Wallabies post in future of the unforgiving landscape Australians reserve for foreign mentors.

Jones is likely to spark a new bounce and improve the Wallabies in the short term. In many respects, history tells us that’s where his true value lies; as an experienced change manager who inspires rapid progression before those around him tire of his intensely demanding characteristics that includes calls and messages in the middle of the night. Read more >

Campbell Johnstone’s coming out message continues to reverberate. For good reason, too. Its importance is critical — in fact, it can perhaps only truly be understood by those who grapple through similar trying existences.

Since revealing he is the first openly gay All Black, Johnstone has been inundated with a common, uplifting theme. He’s been called an inspiration, widely lauded for his courage to go public. Some thanked him for saving lives. Some wished they had more role models of his ilk before now. Others merely applauded the simplicity of saying “it’s okay” and that “everything will be fine”.

Whether it’s the Black Ferns winning a home World Cup at Eden Park or the national sevens teams no longer hosting a home tournament, visibility matters. That Johnstone waited 18 years since his last test for the All Blacks to reveal his true self publicly reflects the glacial pace of change and the burden the LGBT community often carries.

Those who brush off or attempt to downplay the significance of Johnstone’s message disregard the prevailing macho context of male rugby — one that leaves some too scared to get involved and others feeling helplessly isolated.

New Zealand likes to think of itself as highly progressive. In some instances and industries, that’s true. In many others, though, this country is steeped in conservativism.

Rugby, as our national sport, reflects those historical shackles. Read more >

Super Rugby has issues. It’s nothing new, either.

New Zealand derbies, the Chiefs clinging on for victory over the Blues in Hamilton last night the latest example, sit apart from the vast majority of other fixtures.

While the Reds, Rebels, Force and Waratahs, the latter suffering their fifth defeat despite a spirited effort against the Brumbies in Canberra, prop up the bottom of the ladder this season, four New Zealand teams again set the benchmark.

Who didn’t see that coming?

From a competitive and diversity perspective, Super Rugby is desperately missing South Africa’s presence and Argentina’s Jaguares.

Sure, the Brumbies deserve to be acknowledged for knocking over their counterparts and the Blues this season. But one contender from five in Australia is a seriously underwhelming contribution.

For a competition attempting to re-establish its presence, the story of four other lackluster Australian teams is all-too-familiar. Once again, they are not in the same league as their Kiwi rivals. Read more >

Ireland are the real deal - and a very real, daunting, looming obstacle for the All Blacks.

At this premature stage in the World Cup there is an ever-present danger in putting the cart before the horse. Further upsets may lurk, of course.

The All Blacks must get through Italy and Uruguay to reach the quarter-finals. Ireland must deal with Scotland to ensure they top their pool.

All roads, though, seemingly lead to Ian Foster’s men confronting the world-leading nation in a quarter-final.

That’s not good news for the All Blacks.

In my mind, the Springboks were always the All Blacks’ preferred quarter-final opponent. Read more >

