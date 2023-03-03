Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

All Blacks: Liam Napier - How Ian Foster can be the big winner from coaching saga

Liam Napier
By
4 mins to read
All Blacks head coach Ian Foster may have even more stress piled on his shoulders in the lead-up to the World Cup. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster may have even more stress piled on his shoulders in the lead-up to the World Cup. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

When the dust eventually settles on the All Blacks coaching saga, Ian Foster can use the inescapable end of an era to his advantage.

The next six weeks, while Super Rugby plays out amid

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport