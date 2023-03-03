All Blacks head coach Ian Foster may have even more stress piled on his shoulders in the lead-up to the World Cup. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

When the dust eventually settles on the All Blacks coaching saga, Ian Foster can use the inescapable end of an era to his advantage.

The next six weeks, while Super Rugby plays out amid widespread speculation, will inevitably be dominated by Scott Robertson and Jamie Joseph’s head-to-head battle to form compelling coaching teams and land the All Blacks top job from next year.

During that awkward time, before the All Blacks take centre stage by beginning their road to the World Cup with their opening Rugby Championship match in Argentina in July, Foster may fade into the background.

He’s made his feelings clear, said his piece, by twice publicly criticising New Zealand Rugby’s mid-April appointment timeline. With decisions made and deadlines now set, there’s little more for Foster to gain by continuing down that path.

Don’t expect the sense of grievance to disappear, though. Sam Cane’s comments on the polarising matter indicate that sentiment is shared by several established All Blacks too.

Moving to appoint the next All Blacks coach prior to the World Cup therefore hands Foster the canvas to paint the scene and further galvanise his team.

Foster, his assistants and wider management may feel as though they are being forced out before their chance to prove themselves on the pinnacle stage which could spark a shared desire to douse the doubters – of which the list is lengthy.

New Zealand captain Sam Cane (centre) and coach Ian Foster. Photo / Tsutomu Kishimoto / www.photosport.nz

Year to year, week to week, all coaches attempt to tap into or create themes to drive a collective purpose beyond inherent motivations.

With the clock ticking to the end of his tenure at the World Cup, Foster could sell a pitch for the swathe of departing senior All Blacks to join the expected coaching and management cleanout to target a blaze of glory exit in France.

Achieve an improbable World Cup success, and Foster could certainly flip the bird, drop the mic, and seize the rosé on his way out the door.

A siege mentality worked for the All Blacks last year. With the walls closing in and Foster’s job on the line at Ellis Park, the All Blacks rose to the occasion to conjure a stirring upset few envisioned against the world champion Springboks at their spiritual home.

Immediately after that result, senior players pressured New Zealand Rugby executives to backflip on the firm mood for change and retain Foster through to the World Cup - a signal of the strong internal support he garners.

The irony of a pre-World Cup coaching appointment is the timing, to a large degree, lifts pressure from Foster’s shoulders for the first time in his tumultuous tenure.

From the outset of his promotion four years ago Foster has constantly fought an undercurrent of discontent, primarily due to the public clamour in favour of Robertson.

Last year, as unwanted records mounted and two assistant coaches were fired following the home series defeat to Ireland, scrutiny on Foster and the All Blacks reached fever pitch.

By the time Foster settles into the coaching box for the All Blacks first test this year in Mendoza, that landscape will be significantly different.

The All Blacks will have a new coaching team installed for 2024 which removes any form of ramifications for World Cup performance.

Bow out before the finale in France, and there can be no outcry for heads to roll. From that perspective Foster has something of a free swing to land a knockout blow that would ultimately shape his legacy.

Ranked third in the world, and emerging from a torrid year, a case could be made that this year’s All Blacks will carry the least external expectations for a World Cup in history.

It appears an unlikely prospect as a treacherous draw sees all roads lead to a quarter-final against world No 1 Ireland or South Africa but with a vastly improved coaching team, thanks to Jason Ryan and Joe Schmidt’s parachuted injections mid-last year, a mass exit and the desire to prove a point could yet concoct a potent World Cup cocktail.