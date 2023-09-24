Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Rugby World Cup 2023: Why an Ireland quarterfinal would be bad news for the All Blacks

Liam Napier
By
5 mins to read
The All Blacks wrap up their week in France’s wine capital as NZ Herald’s Chereè Kinnear and Liam Napier look at how the team has made the most of their longest-ever break between World Cup matches. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION

By Liam Napier in Lyon

Ireland are the real deal - and a very real, daunting, looming obstacle for the All Blacks.

At this premature stage in the World Cup

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport