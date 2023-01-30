Campbell Johnstone becomes first openly gay All Black

Campbell Johnstone, who played three tests for in 2005, has become the first openly gay All Black. Photo / Getty Images

Campbell Johnstone has become the first All Black to publicly come out as gay.

Johnstone, All Black #1056, played three tests in the black jersey, 72 times for Canterbury and 38 matches for the Crusaders.

He spoke to TVNZ’s Seven Sharp programme tonight about his decision to come out.

“If I open up that door and magically make that closet disappear, then we’re going to help a lot of people,” he said.

Johnstone opened up about living “a double life” and “living a lie,” trying to portray the stereotypes of a rugby player.

“I pushed that side of me down deeper and deeper...I went to some interesting places.”

Former All Black Campbell Johnstone speaking to TVNZ's Seven Sharp. Photo / TVNZ

Johnstone, a prop, made his debut against Fiji and also played a test against the British and Irish Lions.

The All Blacks shared support for Johnstone as the segment went to air, praising him for “having the courage to share his story and helping create a more inclusive game”.

Much love and support for All Black #1056 Campbell Johnstone for having the courage to share his story and helping create a more inclusive game. 🌈 pic.twitter.com/z9rjOKl1rn — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) January 30, 2023

New Zealand Rugby said Johnstone’s strength and visibility “will pave the way for others”.

Arohanui Campbell Johnstone All Black #1056 – your strength and visibility will pave the way for others in sport here in Aotearoa and around the world 🖤🏉🌈 pic.twitter.com/LcEQsp2e1y — New Zealand Rugby (@NZRugby) January 30, 2023

In 2019, All Black halfback TJ Perenara spoke out about his support for the Rainbow community and the age-old question - are Kiwis ready for a gay All Black?

In the interview with LGBTQIA+ publication Express magazine, Perenara discussed how the All Blacks embraced diversity and welcomed anyone to aspire to be part of their team.

“Our job is to make sure that people from all communities feel comfortable enough to aspire to want to be an All Black, so I would hope that if anyone from the LGBTQIA+ community became an All Black, they would feel accepted and wanted in the environment.”

Perenara said he couldn’t speak on behalf of the All Blacks on whether fans would be ready for an openly gay All Black, but he hoped Kiwis were. He also believed the team shared his inclusive attitude.

