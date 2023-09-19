Liam Lawson has returned to New Zealand and is driving on home soil. Video / Newstalk ZB

Despite impressive performances since taking over from the injured Daniel Ricciardo for AlphaTauri in Formula 1, Liam Lawson is reportedly about to receive some bad news about his future.

Formula 1 reporter Tobi Gruner is reporting that AlphaTauri - Red Bull racing’s junior team - is set to extend the contract of under-fire driver Yuki Tsunoda, meaning Lawson will miss out on a full-time seat.

READ MORE: Five reasons why he should have a fulltime drive

The 21-year-old has impressed since taking over from Ricciardo for AlphaTauri, picking up championship points in just his third race at the Singapore Grand Prix.

It was these performances that had speculation rising about Lawson replacing either Ricciardo or Tsunoda for AlphaTauri, but if reports are to be believed he is set to be knocked back.

AlphaTauri will announce an extension to Tsunoda’s deal at his home Japanese Grand Prix this week, reports Gruner - and Ricciardo’s extension with the Red Bull junior team will come in a number of weeks.

Gruner posted on X, formerly Twitter “We expect Yuki Tsunoda to be confirmed for 2024 this week at Suzuka.”

“Ricciardo announcement will follow later. Mick Schumacher is not an option for Williams. He’s looking for a double job - WEC (World Endurance Championship) driver at Alpine & F1 reserve at Mercedes.”

Adding further speculation to the fire, it’s thought that Tsunoda brings significant financial backing from the team’s engine supplier, Honda. That coupled with the fact that he is a Japanese driver about to race at his home GP make it unlikely he’ll be jettisoned.

At face value, it appears this decision contradicts what has taken place on the track. Lawson has finished ahead of Tsunoda in all three races he’s featured in - including AlphaTauri’s best season finish when he came ninth in Singapore.

Tsunoda has three tenth-placed finishes to his name, while Ricciardo did not take points in either of his showings.

Ricciardo will return to his seat once recovered from his hand injury, but that won’t be until at least Qatar next month with Lawson in his stead in Japan this weekend.

Sky Sports commentator Ted Kravitz said he spotted Red Bull boss Christian Horner in the middle of a “very interesting meeting” with the AlphaTauri boss following racing in Singapore.

“It could be about anything, but I’m going to wonder it’s going to be about what you do with Liam Lawson, who is obviously a little star,” Kravitz said.

Will Toogood is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has previously worked for Newstalk ZB’s digital team and at Waiheke’s Gulf News covering sport and events.