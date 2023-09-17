Liam Lawson of New Zealand and Scuderia AlphaTauri during the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore. Photo / Getty Images

Liam Lawson’s case for a full time seat in for AlphaTauri has received another boost.

The 21-year-old from Pukekohe has earned his first Formula 1 points after finishing ninth at the Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay Street Circuit at just his third start deputising for the injured Daniel Riccardo. The race was won by Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

Lawson said he’d rather have had a few more races under his belt before being thrust into the Singapore GP, but when opportunities come around like this you have to take them.

“I would’ve liked a few more Grands Prix to prepare for this one, but obviously, when you get the opportunity, you have to take it with both hands. Honestly, that’s what I’m trying to do, and today was fantastic.”

Lawson becomes the 350th driver to score points in a Formula 1 world championship event - and the first time this AphaTauri chassis has scored points in 2023 (neither Nyck de Vries nor Daniel Ricciardo scored with it).

The Aucklander says he was happy with how he started and was pleased to be able to take advantage of his qualifying - but did say he had cause for concern over his start.

“I’m happy with the race, and I definitely gave it everything because I think we maximised the car’s performance. I need to look at the start because it’s been two weekends in a row that I lost positions, so it makes our lives harder.”

He did say, however, that he was proud of how the rest of the race unfolded, not letting a shaky start get to him.

“We stayed out of trouble for the rest of the race and kept it clean. It’s hard when you’re struggling for pace, trying to maximise your tools and get everything out of it, so the race was physically demanding. At the end of the day, I’m really happy to have scored two points.”

AlphaTauri are clearly impressed with Lawson’s efforts, plastering him across their social media saying they want to see more from the rising star.





Displaying true Kiwi humiltiy and gratitude, Lawson highlighted the efforts of his team.

“Massive thanks to the team, they did an amazing job today. Honestly, I’m so super happy to come home with points.”

It wasn’t all celebrations for AlphaTauri - Lawsons teammate Yuki Tsunoda was involved in some contact early and had to retire from the race - placing as DNF.

“Firstly, congratulations to Liam for scoring points, especially as his first time in F1 in Singapore, he did well. For me, I’m very frustrated because it seems we haven’t had a clean weekend in the last two races,” said the Japanese driver.

With Daniel Ricciardo’s return to the AlphaTauri seat still unclear as his wrist recovers, all Lawson can do is continue to make the most of the opportunity his teammate’s injury has presented. The Japanese GP is up next on the calendar, beginning at 6pm Sunday NZT,